Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is an American direct-to-video adult animated science fantasy superhero film. The first announcement about the film came back in July 2019. The story of the film is based on the arc “Darkseid War” by Geoff Johns. Those who are active in social media might know that there is a massive expectation for the Dc comics films in recent times. Fans are incredibly excited to know about an update from the development and looking curiously towards the film release date. In this article, I’ll discuss Justice League Dark: Apokolips War release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The film is directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta, produced by James Tucker. Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment are the production companies involved in producing the film. It was announced earlier that giants in the entertainment industry develop the film. Based on the latest update, we have gathered much information about the upcoming film.

When Is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Release Date?

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War has already released on May 19, 2020. Many might have already watched the film which got released recently. Based on the request from the development of the fan might have already watched the film through digital download and Blu-ray. As of now, these are the information related to the release date of the film.

Who Are The Cast Included In Justice League Dark: Apokolips War?

Cast details of the film are regularly updated from the development. Recent days many developments have been updating the status of the film with an intention to engage the audience towards the upcoming films. We’ll provide information about the cast details so that you’ll get the glimpses of information about the performance cast included in the film.

Following are the cast included in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Voice cast Matt Ryan for character John Constantine,

Voice cast Jerry O’Connell for character Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman,

Voice cast Taissa Farmiga for character Rachel Roth / Raven,

Voice cast Stuart Allan for character Damian Wayne / Robin,

Voice cast Tony Todd for character Uxas / Darkseid,

Voice cast Ray Chase for character Etrigan,

Voice cast Jason O’Mara for character Bruce Wayne / Batman,

Voice cast Rosario Dawson for character Princess Diana / Diana Prince / Wonder Woman,

Voice cast Rainn Wilson for character Lex Luthor,

Voice cast Rebecca Romijn for character Lois Lane,

Voice cast Camilla Luddington for character Zatanna Zatara,

Voice cast Christopher Gorham for character Barry Allen / Flash,

Voice cast Shemar Moore for character Victor Stone / Cyborg,

Voice cast Hynden Walch for character Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn,

Voice cast Liam McIntyre for character Digger Harkness / Captain Boomerang,

Voice cast John DiMaggio for character for character King Shark, Trigon,

Voice cast Sachie Alessio for character Lady Shiva,

Voice cast Roger R. Cross for character John Stewart / Green Lantern, Alec Holland / Swamp Thing