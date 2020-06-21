Just Ahead of rally Of Trump: Now In A ‘Dangerous Phase’ Of Coronavirus, WHO Warns

- Advertisement -

On Saturday for his first rally since March, President Trump headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, at a time when coronavirus US cases are spiking again at a frightening speed.

On Friday, the US reported its highest number of coronavirus cases since May 1.

Likewise, the World Health Organization warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is entering a”new and dangerous” phase.

President Trump likely would have preferred a more favorable backdrop against which to return to the campaign trail, which saw him visit Tulsa on Saturday to headline two occasions — one, at 7 p.m. ET that is when he’s set to send opinions as part of a so-called”Great American Comeback Celebration,” and then another inside the almost 20,000-seat BOK Center stadium in Tulsa in 8 p.m.

Ahead of this, his first rally since the beginning of March, 30,000 was hit by the amount of US instances on Friday, the maximum mark. This comes at a time after a surge of new cases is showing up in many nations (including Oklahoma), including Arizona, Florida, California, and South Carolina, all who reported new record-high single-day raises in coronavirus infections.

And talking of Florida, instances there struck 4,049 on Saturday, yet another single-day album for the state… for the third day in a row. All said it is likely a good thing the Trump campaign required that a disclaimer in which they promise not to sue if they deal with the virus at the occasion is agreed to by attendees to the rally of Saturday.

Though, attendees of Saturday’s campaign events were not needed to wear them in keeping with the president’s attitude toward face masks. The absence of a mandate along those lines followed a judgment Friday in the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which stemmed from two neighborhood residents who requested to be enforced along with instructions to maintain at least six feet apart from everyone else. The court ruled those residents did not have grounds to make those orders. (trump)

In the hours Saturday before Trump chose the stage, it was revealed that at least half a dozen campaign staffers who operated on the rally had tested positive for the virus. As per a statement from the Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh,” per security protocols, campaign staff are analyzed for COVID-19 earlier occasions. Six members of the progress team tested positive out of hundreds of tests done, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented.” (trump)

This comes as instances continue to surge around the US, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now predicting the entire amount of coronavirus deaths in the US to rise to somewhere between 129,000 and 145,000 from July 11 (the US is now at 119,551 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University). Similarly, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Friday that the pandemic is entering a”new and dangerous stage,” pointing to the number of cases reported worldwide on Thursday as being the most on every day so far during the pandemic.

“Many men and women are fed up with being at home,” he said during a media conference at the organization’s Geneva headquarters. “Nations are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. However, the virus is spreading. It’s still deadly, and most individuals are still susceptible.”