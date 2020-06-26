Home Technology Jupiter’s Moon Europa: Scientists Say Alien Life May Live
Jupiter’s Moon Europa: Scientists Say Alien Life May Live

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Jupiter’s moon Europa Could have the conditions necessary to support life, a new study claims. The interior of the planet is thought to be liquid water, and if that water has a steady supply of heat, life may exist or perhaps thrive there.

Future assignments to research Europa could reveal whether life has taken root there.
Of all the worlds in our solar system, Jupiter’s frosty moon Europa is on the list of places where we might found life. Europa’s surface is. There’s enough heat down which water exists, which means there may be living there. (Jupiter’s moon Europa)

Now, a new round of research from a group led by Mohit Melwani Daswani of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory implies that not only is there a sea of water hiding inside Europa, but that the interior of the moon could be split into distinct layers, together with the surface ice behaving as a shell. (Jupiter’s moon Europa)

Scientists have suspected for some time that Europa had or still has an ocean. Cracks in the surface ice appear to indicate that things are still churning in the moon.

His staff and daswani provide some additional context for this theory, noting that differentiation may be responsible for layers of high temperatures and water as soon as you crack the surface ice.

“The interior of Europa is considerably denser than the outer layers,” Daswani informed Space.com within a meeting. “That tells us an essential property of Europa’s history and geology: It must have experienced high heat for this differentiation process.” The odds also increase that Europa has enough heat to hide a sea. (Jupiter’s moon Europa)

Gradual cooling of the liquid water ocean that still exists and the moon over time indoors might be due to many different factors.

The gravitational pull of Jupiter and the wealth of satellites surrounding the world may provide enough energy to ensure it remains a liquid. Another theory that the decay of radioactive elements deep inside the moon is supplying enough heat to maintain a steady body of water about it is another possibility. (Jupiter’s moon Europa)

The conditions necessary for life as we understand it’s some form of energy and water.

For us, living on the Earth’s outside, that energy comes from the Sun, and it was long assumed that sunlight was necessary for a lifetime. Organisms that exist in Earth’s oceans get all power and the warmth they need from hydrothermal vents, and in the absence of light.

It is possible that something similar is happening deep beneath the ice of Europa, though we will not know for sure until we see. (Jupiter’s moon Europa)

