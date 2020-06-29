Home Corona Johns Hopkins University Statistics Indicate That 500,000 People Have Died
Johns Hopkins University Statistics Indicate That 500,000 People Have Died

By- Sankalp
Johns Hopkins University statistics indicate that 500,000 people have died, and 10 million individuals were confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

America continued to lead the world in the number of cases of the infection since some governors began to reimpose lockdown steps with Georgia, Nevada, and Florida reporting daily instances.

The government in China has placed around 400,000 individuals in the county near Beijing after a surge in cases in the capital of China, CNN reported.

The shutdown of restaurants, bars, and companies in Leicester, England, might be extended by two weeks at a lock down intended to restrain an upswing.

Lockdown steps are on the table in Victoria, Australia, that has reintroduced testing for travelers. “We’re 4 percent of the planet’s inhabitants; we’re 25 percent of the instances and the deaths,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with ABC News on Sunday.

The entire world has changed from the seven months because the coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China. The toll of the pandemic is very likely to be higher than the 500,000 deaths to date, together with the number of diseases. Areas of the world that have caused cases under assessment, or even have been effective in controlling the virus, confront the possibility of lockdown steps becoming a characteristic of life necessary to handle outbreaks or clusters before a vaccine was developed.

Johns Hopkins University Statistics Indicate That 500,000 People Have Died

Also Read:   Researchers Identify New Coronaviruses In Animals Smuggled Into China
