JKBOSE 12th Result 2020: Result Declared, Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage, Other Information

By- Ajeet Kumar
JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 (Jammu): The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE 12th Impact 2020 for the Jammu region or Summer Zone. Class 12 students in the Jammu region who appeared by visiting the official site for the exam can check their scores — jkbose.ac.in.

The topper for Class 12 examination that is JKBOSE of this year is Ritika Sharma, who procured 99 percent marks. Vanshika Cumbria from Arts stream secured the second position with 98.6 percent, followed by S Mallikarjun with 98.2 percent.

The average pass percentage for JKBOSE 12th 2020 (Summer Zone) is 77 percent. A total of 33,779 students had appeared for the examination. Women scored better than boys in the Jammu area.

Here’s how to check your JKBOSE 12th 2020 Result

Step 1: See the official website of JKBOSE —

Step 2: Click on the link for Greater Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Frequent ) Jammu (Summer Zone)

Step 3: Enter your roll number at the given fields and submit.

Step 4: The outcome will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it

The Board has published the Class 10 results. The 12th Result 2020 to get Kashmir Zone is likely to be declared soon.

Ajeet Kumar

Also Read:   UP Board Result Date 2020: When will the 10th-12th result come, UP Deputy CM replied
