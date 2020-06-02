Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

The first two seasons of “The OA”, a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season 3.

This creation of Brit Harling and Zal Batmglij, had the viewers hooked with its story. This series has elements of fantasy, science-fiction, and supernatural elements. It has created a decent fan base and now its fans are waiting for season 3 after a perfect cliffhanger, season 2.

Let’s check what information we have about season 3 of “The OA”.

Release date of “The OA” Season 3

On December 16, 2018, the first season of “The OA” premiered on Netflix. The second season of this series debuted on March 22, 2019, on Netflix. Both the seasons consist of eight episodes each.

But for season 3, it seems that it will never arrive as, on August 5, 2019, Netflix’s vice president officially canceled the series, thus leaving the show with a cliffhanger. Earlier, some viewers thought that Netflix might renew the series but now, it seems that the series has been called off forever. Fans have not yet left their hope for season 3 and try to convince the Netflix for the renewal of series.

The expected plot of “The OA” Season 3

The series “The OA” focuses on the life of a girl named Prairie Johnson and her connection with the secret dimension. Prairie Johnson reappears after having been missing for seven years. After her arrival, she calls herself “OA”. She was blind before her disappearance but has gained her eyesight when she arrives.

In the second season, OA searches her former captor “Hap” and this season hyped the audience for the third season. Though, the probability of arrival of season 3 is quite less but even if it comes, various new secrets if another dimension will be revealed and of course! new twists and turns will also be waiting to get manifested.

The cast of “The OA” Season 3

Though the chances are less, even if the season 3 arrives, the cast of season 3 is likely to comprise Brit Harling as Prairie Johnson, Jason Issacs as Hunter Aloysius, Emory Cohen as Homer Roberts, Phyllis Smith as Betty, Alice Krige as Nancy Johnson, Patrick Gibson as Steve Winchell, Kingsley Ben – Adir as Karim Washington, Scott Wilson as Abel Johnson, Ian Alexander as Buck.

