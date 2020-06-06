Is That Sony Unofficialy Announced their Unreleased WH-1000XM4 Headphones Show Up in Walmart Listing

- Advertisement -

When it comes to wireless over-ear Bluetooth audio headphones, Sony’s flagship WH-1000MX3 headphones are one of the top-notch on the market, as well as the initiation of the fourth-generation model appears to be right around the corner.

A new listing (since removed) on Walmart’s website, seen on Thursday by Android Police, shows pretty much all there is to know about Sony’s forthcoming WH-1000MX4 noise-canceling headphones, such as some noteworthy new features and a $348 price label.

According to the specs record, Edge-AI, Sony’s latest codec will be included by the model for upscaling sound files that are compressed in real-time. The technology uses artificial intelligence to renew the high-range sound lost in compression, which Sony says allows for a more complete listening experience.

There is also a new Adaptive Sound Control mode that allows users to create customized profiles in the companion app that will correct the noise-canceling based on location, and brand new Precise Voice Pickup Technology guarantees to pick up the user’s voice better via the five built-in amps when on a phone.

Additionally, the 1000XM4’s will have the ability to connect in the exact same moment to 2 Bluetooth devices. That is a big plus in our book — previous versions have not supported dynamic switching between audio sources, and never have to manually disconnect them from the iPhone‌ so you can connect to a Mac and vice versa just feels clunky.

700 headphones and bose’s QC35 have no trouble pairing with two devices and automatically switching between them according to which one is transmitting an audio signal. In our Bluetooth saturated age, it is hard to overstate exactly how convenient this feature is.

The 1000XM4’s provides 30 hours of wired/wireless battery life on a single charge, and consumers will be able to get five hours’ worth of cost after 10 minutes. Sony has not officially declared the new 1000XM4’s yet, but awarded the Walmart record and an FCC filing late last year, expect to see them at another week or two.