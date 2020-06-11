Home TV Series Netflix Is "Love Is Blind" Season 2 coming? Check out its release date,...
Is “Love Is Blind” Season 2 coming? Check out its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Netflix‘s popular dating reality series, “Love Is Blind” has already been renewed and its fans can no longer wait for the second season of the series.

This series presents thirty men and women. These people come on the show so that they can find their ideal life partners or love interests.

The format of this show is quite unique and this is something that attracts the attention of viewers. Here, on this show, men and women date each other but won’t get a chance to see each other until they decide to get engaged.

After knowing about each other properly, at the end of the season, these couples take their final decision at the altar whether they want to get married or want to get separated or will be continuing their relationship. “Love Is Blind” became one of the trending programs on Netflix during its finale week.

So let’s move ahead and have a glimpse of various details of the second season of this series.

When can we expect “Love Is Blind” Season 2?

On March 24, 2020, this dating show, “Love Is Blind” was renewed not only for the second season but also for the third season by Netflix.

Sadly the exact release date is not yet announced. This ongoing pandemic has already made it very difficult to predict the release date but it seems that we are not going to get the second season before 2021.

Format of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

The second season is likely to have the same format as that of first season of this show.

Usually, thirty men and women participate in this show with the sole aim of finding their true partners in life.

These participants date each other for ten days in different “pods” without meeting each other physically. They can have conversation but will get opportunity to see each of they are ready to get engaged.

After getting engaged, these couples are sent on a trip with their partners so that they can develop better understanding. After returning from the trip, they also meet their respective partners’ families and learn about their partners’ lifestyle.

At the end of the season, they take final decision whether to tie the knot or not.

Cast of “Love Is Blind” Season 2

No information has been officially shared regarding the cast. But yes, the makers have clearly revealed their criteria of selecting the contestants and only those people will be selected who are genuinely interested in finding their true love interests.

Stay with us for more updates.

