Is “Good Girls” Season 4 coming? : Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Are you extremely bored with this quarantine period? If yes, then get yourself a perfect dose of laughter by watching season 1 and season 2 of the series “Good Girls”, streaming on Netflix. Though season 3 has been released it is yet to come on Netflix.

So far, “Good Girls” has released three seasons on NBC. Now, viewers are looking forward to season 4.

This creation of Jenna Bans revolves around the lives of three suburban mothers and portrays how their actions are changing their lives. In our society, women are always considered as docile but this show challenges this so-called ideology.

The first season of this show premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018, and has been entertaining its fans since then.

The third season of this series debuted on February 10, 2020. This season was supposed to be comprised of 16 episodes. But this sudden outbreak of COVID-19 forced the season to end with the eleventh episode as the final episode of season 3. However, the series has been officially renewed for the fourth season.

Let’s check what information we have about season 4.

Release date of “Good Girls” Season 4

On May 15, 2020, it was officially announced that the show was renewed for the fourth season. However, the makers have not yet spoken anything about the release date of season 4 of this show. Moreover, this ongoing pandemic makes it impossible to predict the arrival date of season 4. However, it is quite likely that season 4 is not going to arrive before 2021.

The cast of “Good Girls” Season 4

Viewers may expect certain changes in the cast but the characters that are most likely to return are:

Christina Hendrix as Beth Boland

Rita as Ruby Hill

Matthew Lillard as Dean

Manny Montana as Rio

Reno Wilson as Stanely Hill

Mae Whitman as Annie Marks

The expected plot of “Good Girls” Season 4

This series presents the events that take place in the lives of three women, Beth, Ruby, and Annie. These ladies robbed the supermarket during the days of their financial hardships. But later they get stuck in the world of crimes like robbery and money laundering under Rio.

The season 4 will begin from where season 3 ended. Many twists and turns are waiting for the fans as the undercover detective Phoebe comes closer to these girls’ case.

Stay with us for more updates.