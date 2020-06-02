Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions, you can watch the horror series “Dracula” streaming on Netflix.

The plot of this horror drama television series, “Dracula” is based on the 123 years old Bram Stoker’s novel of the same name. This series premiered on BBC One. This creation of Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat has created a huge fan base all over the world. It revolves around the brutal actions of Count Dracula. Season 1 ended ambiguously but season 2 may drive away all the confusion. So, fans are now waiting for the arrival of season 2.

Release date of “Dracula” Season 2

The makers have not yet announced the renewal of series, “Dracula” for season 2. But, the increasing demand for the second season of this series may convince the makers to renew the series for the second season.

Observing the pattern of debut dates of different seasons of “Shylock” of Mark Gators and Steven Moffat, fans are predicting that this creation of Gatiss and Moffat may arrive with its second season as early as in 2021 or as late as in 2023.

The cast of “Dracula” Season 2

Though the renewal of the series “Dracula” has not been announced, if season 2 arrives, it is more likely that Claes Blang will play the role of antagonist, “Count Dracula”. However, season 1 ended with the apparent death of Count Dracula and Zoe but it is not that easy to get rid of vampires.

Season 1 featured John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Lydia West as Lucy Western, and many others, who became the victims of “Dracula”, they may also return as when it comes to supernatural, nothing can be predicted. Dolly Well may return as Zoe.

The expected plot of “Dracula” Season 2

In season 1, viewers witness the brutal deeds of Count Dracula. His 123 years-long journey, which commenced from Transylvania and stopped at present-day London, forms the base of the season 1. By the end of season 1, strange truths are revealed. Count Dracula does not get affected by crosses or sunlight. This season showed the apparent death of “Dracula” but season 2 will reveal whether Dracula died or not. It seems “Dracula” cannot die so easily so, in season 2, we may get to see even more fearful actions of Dracula.

