Irresistible Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Irresistible is an American political comedy film. Those active in social media might have come across the need for political comedy in the last couple of days. The first announcement about the film came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the progress of the film through digital media for the instant reach for the audience. In this article, I’ll discuss the Irresistible release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Jon Stewart directs the series. Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Jon Stewart, Lila Yacoub are the producers of the political comedy film. Jon Stewart writes the story of the film. As leaked earlier, the film is the co-production between two companies in the entertainment industry. The production companies involved in producing the film are Plan B Entertainment and Busboy Productions. The development has planned to reach the audience through video-on-demand service.

When Is Irresistible Release Date?

Irresistible will be released on June 26, 2020. This is if the film follows the previous release date. The development has already confirmed the film’s release date after delays due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The crew has decided to suspend the traditional theatrical release by opting to reach the audience from various regions of different parts of the countries through the online streaming platform. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Irresistible. However, we’ll update this part once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Irresistible?

The development has leaked the cast information with an intention to engage the audience towards the comedy entertainment film. It’s sad that development had a huge list of performance artists while approaching the political comedy-drama. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the film. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Following are the cast included in the Irresistible

  • Steve Carell as Gary Zimmer,
  • Rose Byrne as Faith Brewster,
  • Chris Cooper as Marine Colonel Jack Hastings,
  • Mackenzie Davis as Diana Hastings,
  • Topher Grace as Kurt Farlander,
  • Natasha Lyonne as Janet De Tessant,
  • Will Sasso as Nick Farlander,
  • C.J. Wilson as Lowell,
  • Brent Sexton as Mayor Braun,
  • Alan Aisenberg as Evan,
  • Debra Messing as Babs Garnett,
  • Christian Adam as Michael Garnett,
  • Will McLaughlin as Captain Ortiz.
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion.

