Iron Man VR Releases Soon For PS4

Iron Man VR is due to release on July 3, after a brief delay, And as that date approaches, we have heard about what to expect. Director Ryan Payton, who headed on the game at Camouflaj, has ventured to the PlayStation Blog game, showing some new details.

Payton Shows off some of those game’s locations, which can be a mix of real-world locales and Marvel hotspots. For the carrier, the S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier, or example, can be explored at length, as well as a decommissioned Stark Facility. You can even fly dodging between buildings. You can visit the armory of Tony in V.R., investigating the Iron Man suit from out of it.

Movement abilities and combat are summarized, such as the Speed boost for movement, the rocket punch for damage, and The Unibeam, which charges up and can do enormous damage. Iron Man can also Do a ground pound, and it is a fun video game mechanic.

Payton Says that Iron Man VR is a”significant Tony Stark story,” and The match is more than they initially planned. “We initially thought that the campaign would interval 4-5 hours, but based on recent playtest Data; we’re pleasantly surprised that average playtimes now are about Twice that,” he says.

Several other Marvel characters will appear, such as Nick Fury, Pepper Potts, Friday, and”a host of additional Characters we’ve yet to reveal,” Payton writes.

Iron Man isn’t the only major Marvel hero using a PlayStation game to look forward to in 2020–Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also coming into PS5.