iPhones and iPads stolen from Apple Retail Stores have a kill-switch

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Looters within the past few days have struck on several Apple retail stores.
iPhones and iPads stolen from Apple Stores have a kill-switch and, therefore, are bricked after leaving Apple’s Wi-Fi network.

The killing of George Floyd at the control of Minneapolis police has ignited a wave of nationwide protests against police violence and inequality. In the aftermath of these protests, some towns have experienced a rash of vandalism and looting.

There’s been a right quantity of evidence that suggests that much of the robbery has been spurred on by opportunists looking to score free stuff and stir up trouble to peaceful protesters. (Apple retail stores)

Amidst the turmoil, some Apple shops over the last few days have been targeted and hit by looters. Some of those impacted locations contain shops in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. It is worth noting that looters who manage to flee with items like iPods and iPhones quickly find out that their haul is worth nothing.

Over the years, Apple has implemented several safety measures to deter burglars from breaking into shops and stealing products.

Forbes reports:

It has long been known that Apple operates some proximity software that simplifies a device when it’s taken digitally from a store. Until now, little had been seen of that technology in action. Well, due to social websites, we can now see the message that greets a looter powering up their new device: “This device was disabled and has been monitored,” it states. “Local governments will be alerted.” (Apple retail stores)

We have reported that the iPhone and iPad demonstration units that line Apple retail stores are outfitted with a”kill button” that efficiently brick the devices once they fall outside the range of Apple’s Wi-Fi network. It’s thieves who occasionally make out with hundreds of thousands of dollars in Apple product quickly find out that it’s worth nothing and can’t be resold why.

Tim Cook dealt with racial justice’s continuing protests via an internal memo sent to Apple employees over the weekend if you missed it earlier.

The letter reads in part:

In Apple, our mission has and always is to create. We welcome individuals from every walk of life all over the planet to our stores, always drawn strength from our diversity, and strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everybody.

But together, we must do more. Apple is making contributions to a range of classes, such as the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit committed to ending incarceration, challenging racial injustice, and protecting the rights of the most vulnerable people in American culture. For June and in honor of this Juneteenth holiday, we will also be matching all employee donations two-for-one via Benevity. (Apple retail stores)

To make a change, we have to reexamine activities and our views in light of a pain that’s deeply felt but too often ignored. Issues of human dignity won’t comply standing. To our colleagues in the community — we view you. You matter your lives, and you are valued here in Apple.


