iPhone 12: Leaked Price And More Info, Too Cheap

iPhone 12 was rumored to be one of the year’s flagship phones. However, a leak states there could be a new version for a price that’s super cheap.

Based on a previous leak from Jon Prosser, we anticipate the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 to start at $649, which would be $50 less than the iPhone 11. And there’s also expected for a $699 iPhone 11 Max using a larger 6.1-inch screen. But both these handsets are expected to comprise 5G connectivity.

As per a tweet from leaker Omega Leaks, a 4G version of the iPhone 12 — when it happens — will likely be priced at $549. Along with the iPhone 12, Max 4G would be $649.

This is. Last week that an analyst note by Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities said that there might be a cheaper version of the iPhone 12 using a 5.4-inch display. And that it would have all the other same features as the regular iPhone 12 minus 5G.

Previously, Jon Prosser predicted the iPhone 12 Pro would start at $999 with 5G standard, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max using its 6.7-inch screen would price $1,099. There are no rumors that the Pro versions will have 4G variations.

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are predicted to feature rear cameras. In contrast, the iPhone 12 Pro series ought to get three cameras, including a lens with an optical zoom lens and a LiDAR detector for reality functionality.

Is a 4G iPhone 12 potential? Yes, but given the amount of work it requires to optimize a phone for 5G concerning the modem and modem, it could be hard for Apple to create two versions of iPhone 12 Max and the 12.

But if Apple can pull off a 4G iPhone 12 for a price as low as $549, it could place a lot of pressure on forthcoming phones like the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord and other handsets which are going after that mid-range price.