iOS 14: Apple With Home Screen Widgets And A New App Library

The company will have lots to talk about during the event, although the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Apple to take its annual Worldwide Developers Conference online this year. Up first, Apple senior vice president of software technology shown iOS 14 its new features and all.

As expected from the leaks ahead of the event, the house screen is the focus of iOS 14. With folders, Apple knows the pages on your home screen can become unwieldy and confusing to sort through, where the App Library comes from, and that is. When you scroll beyond your very last page at iOS 14, you will then be presented with a searchable library that comprises all of your programs, which means you can tidy up your home display.

IOS 14 additionally introduces real widgets into the iPhone for the very first moment. They can also be hauled to sit alongside your programs, although you may discover all of your widgets to the left of the house display. The widgets come in several dimensions, and using a feature called Smart Stack, you can stack a choice of widgets in addition to each other, and it will change automatically through the day. There’s also a Widget Library.

Picture-in-picture video is also be added in iOS 14 — yet another long-awaited addition to Apple’s mobile operating system. If you see a video on swipe and your iPhone to the home screen, the movie will automatically go to PIP, and you can swipe the video to the side the conceal it while the sound continues to play with. You can resize the movie and move it too so that you can multitask with the playing. (iOS 14)

Siri’s getting a series of updates on iOS 14 also, including a new UI, which you may see above. When called upon, which is a change a lot of folks will 19, the entire display is no longer dominated by Siri. Siri translates between more languages, send messages, and then can now pull up the new widgets. There is a brand new Translate app that allows two individuals to speak different languages and have a dialog.

The advancements continue in the Messages program, which now allows you to pin conversations to the peak of the program so that you never eliminate track of your text threads together with essential contacts. Group messages can also be set to be less confusing as it will be possible to react in-line directly to someone’s message. Also, you can cite a particular participant in the group to deliver an alert. Group messages also have a new appearance.

Apple’s Maps may not be on par with Google Maps very yet, but it’s certainly getting closer, and that will continue with iOS 14. Guides are arriving at Apple Maps actual people from the upgrade, which are curated by real people and will be updated.(iOS 14)

Maps can also be currently getting cycling directions with comprehensive data, but it is going only to be available in select cities. Electric automobile routing is coming as well, pointing you and more. Also, green zones and congestion will appear in Maps. Drivers in China can even save their license plate numbers onto their phones when they can input a congestion zone and alert them by the Maps app. (iOS 14)

CarPlay is getting new backgrounds and app categories, and the leaked CarKey attribute is indeed real. You can tap on your phone to unlock your car and place it on a charger inside it. You could even share your key. 2021 BMW 5 Series will be the first to support CarKey.

Ultimately, Apple is now bringing a new feature called App Clips to the App Store. As its name suggests, Program Clips are small and unbelievably easy to use, weighing in at below 10MB. You can download them from anywhere. Wish to pay for something don’t have the program? Without waiting to download, you can access that instantaneously. (iOS 14)