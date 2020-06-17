Insecure Season 5 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Insecure is an American comedy-drama television series. The first season of the Series made its debut entry into the television series portfolio on October 9, 2016. The Series has successfully completed four seasons with 34 episodes. This is one of the few Series which gets soon after the completion previous season. The fourth season of the Series, which completed recently, has received mixed responses from the audience around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss Insecure season 5 release date, cast, and all you need to know

The Series is Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore. It follows the Comedy-drama genre. Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Michael Rotenberg, Melina Matsoukas, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry are the executive producers of Insecure. As announced earlier Series is a co-production between many giants in the entertainment industry. The production companies involved in producing the Series are HBO Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment. Each episode of the Series has a runtime of 30 minutes with more than a million active viewers.

Is Insecure Season 5 Renewed?

Yes, Insecure Season 5 has been renewed for the fifth consecutive time in May 2020. The development has announced their updated to put an end for the rumors and speculations that have been evolving around the internet for a couple of days. Fans are extremely excited about knowing about the renewal announcement. As of now, these are the announcement about the Insecure Season 5 Renewal.

When Is Insecure Season 5 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Insecure Season 5 Release date. The information from the uneducated guesses suggests that the fifth season of the Series will be released early 2021. The development has already halted the shooting progress of the Series due to unavoidable circumstances. Even if the shooting progress so the Series gets delayed, fans can expect the fifth season of the Series within mid of 2021. Similar to the last season of the Series, fans can enjoy the upcoming season through HBO. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Insecure Season 5. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Insecure Season 5?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the Insecure Season 5. It’s expected that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details in the Insecure Season 5. It’s said that most of the cast from the previous season will be retained in the upcoming season with a motive to maintain the continuity of the series. We provide cast from the last season of the series.

Following are the cast included in Insecure Season 5 Renewed

Issa Rae as Issa Dee,

Jay Ellis as Martin “Lawrence” Walker,

Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter,

Lisa Joyce as Frieda,

Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenny,

Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois,

Y’lan Noel as Daniel King,

Alexander Hodge as Andrew,

Kendrick Sampson as Nathan Campbell,

Neil Brown Jr. as Chad Kerr

Catherine Curtin as Joanne,

Mason McCulley as Ken,

Veronica Mannion as Kitty,

Sujata Day as Sarah,

Wade Allain-Marcus as Derek DuBois

Langston Kerman as Jared,

DomiNque Perry as Tasha,

Kathreen Khavari as Patricia,Tristen J. Winger as Thug Yoda

Maya Erskine as Diane Nakamura,

Heather Mazur as Hannah Richards-Foster,

Tiana Le as Dayniece,

Sarunas J. Jackson as Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña,

Spencer Garrett as John Merrill,

Jean Elie as Ahmal Dee,

Lil Rel Howery as Quentin,

Jasmine Kaur as Aparna,

Leon Thomas as Eddie,

Samantha Cope as Brooke,

Don Franklin as Malcolm,

Leonard Robinson as Taurean Jackson,

Christina Elmore as Condola Hayes.