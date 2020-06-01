- Advertisement -

Insecure is an American comedy-drama television series. HBO is a giant in the entertainment industry has been working on different scripts to entertain the audience. It has mandatory for every company in the entertainment industry to update based on their needs to meets the standards. In this article, I’ll discuss Insecure season 5, cast and everything you need to know.

Issa Rae creates the series, Larry Wilmore; it follows a Comedy-drama genre. The series has completed four seasons with 31 episodes. Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Michael Rotenberg, Melina Matsoukas, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in developing the television web series are HBO Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment. The fourth season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience community.

Insecure Season 5: Is It Renewed?

Yes, Insecure Season 5 has been renewed on May 2020. It was one of the most expected and much-awaited announcements of this year. Fans are extremely excited to know about the renewal update. It’s one of the few seasons which gets updated soon after the completion of the previous season. As of now, these are the information related to the renewal status of the television web series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Insecure Season 5?

We don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of the Insecure Season 5. It’s said that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the season. Fans can enjoy their favourite cast details in the upcoming television series as many might know that the cast details will be revealed only a few days few the actual release date. It’s too early expecting the cast details of the series which got recently renewed. However, we’ll keep you updated once the cast details of the season drop from the development.

Following are the cast included in Insecure Season 5

Issa Rae as Issa Dee,

Jay Ellis as Martin “Lawrence” Walker,

Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter,

Lisa Joyce as Frieda,

Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenney,

Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois,

Y’lan Noel as Daniel King,

Alexander Hodge as Andrew,

Kendrick Sampson as Nathan Campbell,

Neil Brown Jr. as Chad Kerr,

Catherine Curtin as Joanne,

Mason McCulley as Ken,

Veronica Mannion as Kitty,

Sujata Day as Sarah,

Wade Allain-Marcus as Derek DuBois,

Langston Kerman as Jared,

Dominique Perry as Tasha,

Kathreen Khavari as Patricia,

Tristen J. Winger as Thug Yoda,

Maya Erskine as Diane Nakamura,

Heather Mazur as Hannah Richards-Foster,

Tiana Le as Dayniece,

Sarunas J. Jackson as Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña,

Spencer Garrett as John Merrill,

Jean Elie as Ahmal Dee,

Lil Rel Howery as Quentin,

Jasmine Kaur as Aparna,

Leon Thomas as Eddie,

Samantha Cope as Brooke,

Don Franklin as Malcolm,

Leonard Robinson as Taurean Jackson.