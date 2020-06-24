Home Hollywood Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast All The Latest...
Hollywood

Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast All The Latest Update

We all love adventurous movies, don’t we? At least I do. Indiana Jones is an American movie franchise based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton ‘Indiana Jones’ Jr. George Lucas has created this movie series.

A total of four movies have been released in this movie franchise till now. Steven Spielberg has directed the first four movies. Lucasfilm owns the movie franchise. This movie franchise started in 1981 when the first movie ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ was released.

A prequel of the first movie was released 3 years later in 1984, named ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.’ The third movie in the franchise, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,’ was broadcast in 1989, 5 years later. After the three successful movies, the fourth film took a while to hit the theatres. It was released in 2008 and was titled ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’ After its release, fans have been patiently waiting for over a decade for the fifth part of the movie to come on the screens.

Indiana Jones 5 release date

Its been 12 years since the last release in the movie franchise. But this has not stopped the fans from waiting for the adventures of Indiana Jones neither the producers from making a sequel. The movie has been renewed and is said to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022, almost 14 years after its previous release.

No reasons for such a long delay have been given. However, the wait for the fans is almost over. Just 2 more years and they will be able to watch the adventures of Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones cast

Harrison Ford is set to return as our favorite adventurous Indiana Jones. Except for his role, no cast for the movie has been revealed yet.

This movie franchise has grown to be more and more successful as time passes. People have not grown bored of the movies. The always increasing box office collection can see this trend after every new movie release. The third sequel in the series earned $474+ million worldwide, whereas the latest movie in the franchise grossed over $790 million in revenue worldwide.

Fans will now have to wait a little more time in order to watch their movie series.
