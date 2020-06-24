Home In News In a meeting Monday with a TV news reporter Trump seemed to...
In a meeting Monday with a TV news reporter Trump seemed to affirm that Americans will be receiving a new stimulus check soon

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
In a meeting Monday with a TV news reporter, Trump seemed to affirm that Americans will be receiving a new stimulus check soon.

In a meeting Monday

During the meeting, which you can observe below, Trump suggests that those checks be part of a”generous” new coronavirus-related stimulation package.

Talk of additional stimulus checks and yet another relief bundle come as federal lawmakers have spanned several suggestions that would bring more fiscal relief to Americans.

 

A Scripps TV news reporter on Monday managed to get President Trump to answer the question that’s been on everybody’s mind for a few weeks now,

as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to rage and continues to wreck the nation’s tasks image,

even as new instances of this virus continue to spike around the US.

It’s the significant coronavirus stimulation question — are we getting additional checks anytime soon?

You may watch the video under Trump answering this,

but bottom linethe president looks dedicated to supporting another round of”generous” stimulation checks in his response.

His government had already sent signals this was a probable outcome,

and at a time when several stimulus proposals have been floated by lawmakers that range from even bigger stimulus

checks than we obtained the first time around to imaginative ideas like paying people to travel and see restaurants to get the economy cranking back up again.

So, is this cause for celebration?

Let us dig a bit deeper to the president’s response to find out.

First, have a peek at this video of the president answering the question about further stimulus checks on Monday so it is possible to get a sense of his speech yourself:

I was very deliberate in saying that it”seemed” as though the president is committing to additional stimulation checks in his answer here.

That’s what he is talking about, in all likelihood,

but… well, here is the case frequently with the president,

his answers and the questions that precede them do not always fit together like a dovetail joint.

The reporter presents his question by talking about folks still struggling,

for example, and who’s spent all of the first stimulation check they obtained.

It is going to be perfect; it’ll be very generous.”In a meeting Monday

The stimulus bundle is what he said , not check.

This might be a cagey way of talking about a new stimulus that might be coming,

even if it is not an immediate payment for Americans.

Forbes also published a post on Monday along this exact line,

with the headline declaring that”No, Trump did not Say There Could Be Second Stimulus Checks.”

Here’s the exact language of this question in the video above:”I have a lot of viewers in Florida,

Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, that are still fighting effectively, sir.

They spent all of that very first stimulus check, are you going to get them another stimulus check?

Trump’s answer:”Yeah, we are.”

That is a pretty straightforward reply, and it might seem.

But, again, the president did leave himself some”workouts” elsewhere in this exchange.

Like when he is asked when the particulars of whatever this is will be declared. Here is how Trump responds:

“I believe over the following, I think that it’s going to become bi-partisan,ZZ I believe it’s going to be within the next couple of weeks, probably.

” I read that as — the ball’s in Congress’ court, and when something doesn’t happen, it’s on them.

Take everything wi

th a grain of saltbut it seems reasonably probable that more stimulation checks are coming,

and that they’ll be part of a general”generous” new stimulus package passed by Congress,

which we’ll know more about in a matter of weeks. Just like the president is fond of stating,”We’ll see what happens.”

