I May Destroy You Episode 5 Release Date, Cast, & All Update

I May Destroy You is a British comedy-drama television series. The initial announcement about the series came back in 2018 at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The development has been updating the shooting progress of the series through press releases and social media posts. As announced earlier, development has planned to reach the maximum audience base in two different countries: the United States of America and the United Kingdom. In this article, I’ll discuss I may destroy you episode 5 Release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series is Created by Michaela Coel, Directed by Sam Miller, Michaela Coel. Michaela Coel, Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni, Sam Miller, and Jo McLellan are the television series’s executive producers. The production companies involved in producing the television series are Various Artists Limited and FALKNA Productions. The series has been broadcasted in two different television networks BBC One (UK) and HBO (US). Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes, with more than a million active viewers in both the episodes combined.

When Is I may destroy you episode 5 Release date?

I may destroy you; episode 5 will be released on 22 June 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any changes in the release date of I may destroy you episode 5. Those who are residents of the United States can enjoy through HBO, whereas in the United Kingdom through BBC One. These are the information related to the release date, and streaming details of I may destroy you episode 5. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In I may destroy you episode 5?

The development has been updating the shooting progress of the series through press release date and streaming details. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast information from I may destroy you episode 5

Michaela Coel as Arabella Essiedu,

Weruche Opia as Terradat “Terry” Pratchard,

Paapa Essiedu as Kwame,

Marouane Zotti as Biagio,

Stephen Wight as Ben,

Adam James as Julian,

Natalie Walter as Francine

Aml Ameen as Simon

Lara Rossi as Kat,

Ansu Kabia as Derae,

Ann Akin as Alissa,

Layo-Christina Akinlude as Sonia,

Sanee Raval as MC,

Chin Nyenwe as Tariq,

Lewis Reeves as David,

Emmanuella Cole as Theresa,

Katherine Jakeways as Jacki,

Juno Dawson as Scarlett,

Sarah Niles as Officer Funmi,

Mariah Gale as Officer Beth,

Rebecca Calder as Shirley,

Gualtiero Burzi as Max,

Alfredo Angelici as Waiter,

Camille Dugay as Mathilda,

Alessandro Carbonara as Giovanni,

Alberto Brosio as Luigi,

Andi Osho as Carrie,

Fehinti Balogun as Damon,

Karan Gill as Zain,

Urielle Klein-Mekongo as Jethro,

Tobi King Bakare as Nicholas,

Samson Ajewole as Malik.