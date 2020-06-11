Home Technology Details of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Smartphone Leaked, To Be Launched On...
Technology

Details of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Smartphone Leaked, To Be Launched On June 24!

By- Ajeet Kumar
- Advertisement -

The phone uses the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is the mid-range 5G chipset of MediaTek.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Chinese handset manufacturer Huawei is preparing to launch the latest smartphone of its Enjoy series. It is expected that Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus smartphone can be launched in China on June 24. This phone will come with two storage options 6GB RAM 128GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The leaked report on China’s microblogging website Weibo revealed the launch of the new Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus smartphone. The phone uses the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is the mid-range 5G chipset of MediaTek.

Also Read:   Super computer Finds 77 Drugs That Could Halt Coronavirus Sprea

Possible specifications and features of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus

Talking about the display, IPS LCD can be given in Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, which will have a resolution of 2400/1080 pixels. The display will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus smartphone can be given a pop-up selfie camera for selfie lovers. The quad-camera setup can be found on the rear panel. Its primary lens will be 48MP. Apart from this, an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP microlens can be given. The phone will get a 4,200mAh battery for power backup, which will come with a 22.5W fast charger. However, information about its more features has not been revealed yet.

Also Read:   TikTok's Rating Was falling Drastically, Due To YouTube vs TikTok
Also Read:   Facebook is Launching a Conferencing Software With Support For up to 50 Participants, of Messenger Rooms

Apart from Huawei, Huawei has announced the official launch of the Enjoy Z 5G smartphone in China. Huawei Enjoy 5G smartphone has a 6.57 inch Full HD Plus display, which will come with a 90 Hz refreshed rate with 2400/1899 resolution. Its screen to body ratio will be 91.2 and the aspect ratio will be 20: 9. It will get MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor. The phone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

- Advertisement -
Ajeet Kumar

Must Read

Vivo X50 Pro With Four Rear Cameras Can Be Launched In India Soon, Learn Specifications

Technology Ajeet Kumar -
Vivo X50 Pro has been introduced on Snapdragon 765G chipset and this smartphone will knock in India with 48MP quad rear camera setup
Also Read:   Google Lens update Now lets Users Point Their Phones at a Block of Text, Copy it, and Paste
New Delhi,...
Read more

Details of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Smartphone Leaked, To Be Launched On June 24!

Technology Ajeet Kumar -
The phone uses the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is the mid-range 5G chipset of MediaTek. New Delhi, Tech Desk. Chinese handset manufacturer Huawei...
Read more

Xiaomi Launches Mi Notebook 14 Series Laptops In India

Technology Ajeet Kumar -
Regular variants of the Mi NoteBook 14 series have been launched with Intel Core i5 processors while Horizon Edition has been launched with Intel...
Read more

Rubi Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Rubi is a Spanish-language television series. The first announcement about the series came back in July 2019. The first season of the series completed...
Read more

“Attack on Titan” Season 4: Check out the recent release date, cast, plot and everything else

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
Viewers are waiting eagerly for the arrival of the fourth season of this famous Japanese fantasy anime television series, namely "Attack on Titan." This series...
Read more

Is “Love Is Blind” Season 2 coming? Check out its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's popular dating reality series, "Love Is Blind" has already been renewed and its fans can no longer wait for the second season of...
Read more

WhatsApp Web – web.whatsapp.com

Technology Viper -
WhatsApp Internet allows you to send and receive WhatsApp messages on the internet in your Desktop PC or Tablet. WhatsApp Internet is the PC...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Series leaked specifications

Technology Viper -
It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple...
Read more

When will be “Grace and Frankie” Season 7 on air? Check out not only the release date but also the plot and cast

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's popular comedy series, "Grace and Frankie," has already been renewed.
Also Read:   Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates Wish To Stay Everyone Calm, Due To This Crisis Might Not Last As Long As You Think
Now, the fans are waiting for the release of its latest season. This television web...
Read more

“Virgin River” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's romantic web series, "Virgin River" is all set to arrive with its second season. This romance drama web television series is based on Robyn...
Read more
© World Top Trend