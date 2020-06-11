Details of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Smartphone Leaked, To Be Launched On June 24!

- Advertisement -

The phone uses the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is the mid-range 5G chipset of MediaTek.

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Chinese handset manufacturer Huawei is preparing to launch the latest smartphone of its Enjoy series. It is expected that Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus smartphone can be launched in China on June 24. This phone will come with two storage options 6GB RAM 128GB and 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The leaked report on China’s microblogging website Weibo revealed the launch of the new Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus smartphone. The phone uses the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is the mid-range 5G chipset of MediaTek.

Possible specifications and features of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus

Talking about the display, IPS LCD can be given in Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, which will have a resolution of 2400/1080 pixels. The display will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus smartphone can be given a pop-up selfie camera for selfie lovers. The quad-camera setup can be found on the rear panel. Its primary lens will be 48MP. Apart from this, an 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP microlens can be given. The phone will get a 4,200mAh battery for power backup, which will come with a 22.5W fast charger. However, information about its more features has not been revealed yet.

Apart from Huawei, Huawei has announced the official launch of the Enjoy Z 5G smartphone in China. Huawei Enjoy 5G smartphone has a 6.57 inch Full HD Plus display, which will come with a 90 Hz refreshed rate with 2400/1899 resolution. Its screen to body ratio will be 91.2 and the aspect ratio will be 20: 9. It will get MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor. The phone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.