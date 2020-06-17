Home Technology HTC U20 5G is official, and first 5G phone from HTC
HTC U20 5G is official, and first 5G phone from HTC

By- Viper
HTC launching its U20 5G model in the upcoming days. HTC’s name was big in the android world they were launching their phone frequently and they have captured good market share giving tough competitions to their competitors but now from their side, it has become a rare occurrence releasing new smartphones.

HTC U20 5G will be the 5G budget mid-range smartphone handset.

There will be a 6.8 inch FHD+ LCD screen, a Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage, micro Sd card slot, 5000mAH battery, Android 10 and a quad-lens rear camera, with a 48MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle one, a 2MP f./2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro one.

There’s also a 32MP camera on the front in a punch-hole, and also the HTC U20 5G includes a nearly all-screen design, with just a bit of bezel below, while there is a fingerprint scanner.

Alongside this, the HTC Desire 20 Pro has been established by HTC, but this telephone just packs 4G, therefore it exciting. It’s a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 10, the very same quad-lens camera setup as the HTC U20 5G, and a 25MP camera to the front.

In which the HTC U20 5G’s is plain Additionally, it sports a layout that is similar, albeit using a patterned back.

The good thing these phones with both is pricing specifics for that region haven’t been confirmed, and that so far they have only been established in Taiwan.

