Home TV Series Netflix House of cards Season 7. Is it cancelled?
TV SeriesNetflix

House of cards Season 7. Is it cancelled?

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

House of Cards is an American political thriller drama television series created by Beau Willimon. This American TV show is based on a novel House of Cards by Michael Dobbs from 1989 and 1990’s House of Cards mini-series by Andrew Davies.

The show has been created for Netflix Streaming Services and Sony Pictures Television. The show is set in Washington D.C. and revolves around Frank Underwood, a congressman and a Democrat from South Carolina’s fifth congressional district.

The show is one of the favorites for people who love watching historical and political shows. The show has also received positive reviews from the fans and the critics. It has also been nominated for many awards, including 33 Primetime Emmy nominations. The show has also earned eight Golden Globe award nominations.

Also Read:   The Walking Dead: 7 Important Takeaways From The Deadly Episode'Walk With Us'

A total of six seasons, which included 73 episodes, have been premiered till now.
House of Cards season 7.

Also Read:   The Walking Dead: 7 Important Takeaways From The Deadly Episode'Walk With Us'

As mentioned above, a total of six seasons have been broadcasted until now, and the sixth season premiered on November 2, 2018. The sixth season was the final season in the House of Cards series. Unfortunately for the fans, the show will not be renewed for another season.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Fuller House Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Fuller House is a network television show. It comes under the Sitcom. The head supporting the series is Jeff Franklin. This show airs on...
Read more

Netflix’s Designated Survivor Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And More Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Politics has always been a matter of deep concern and importance to people. The American political drama TV series designated survivor is no different....
Read more

TCL 10LAmong the planet’s worst feelings is thinking you seeking to get a new purchase and actually confirming that reality

In News Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
TCL 10LAmong the planet's worst feelings is thinking you seeking to get a new purchase and actually confirming that reality.
Also Read:   On My Block Season 4 Release Date: when is it releasing? Who is likely to return cast for this season?
TCL 10L If it comes to...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The teen drama Outer banks left us yearning. A literary love the summertime tan, and sun-drenched vacation, we were craving for it. With murder...
Read more

Researchers Have Observed Dolphins Teaching Each Other New Behaviors

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Scientists have observed dolphins teaching each other new behaviors. The action of'shelling' or trapping fish from massive cubes can disperse throughout groups of dolphins since...
Read more

Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
We all love adventurous movies, don't we? At least I do. Indiana Jones is an American movie franchise based on the adventures of Dr....
Read more

The marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All Information Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 The fun-based story about a girl who finds her passion and interest in something. It brings brilliant shows with...
Read more

House of cards Season 7. Is it cancelled?

Netflix Aryan Singh -
House of Cards is an American political thriller drama television series created by Beau Willimon. This American TV show is based on a novel...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Alita: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action movie based on Japanese manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishirofrom 1990s. The director of the movie...
Read more

Barry Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

HBO Ajeet Kumar -
The previous season of popular series on HBO"Barry" ended with the suspense and thrill between Fuches's escape and telling Gene it was done by...
Read more
© World Top Trend