Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Hotel Beau Séjour is a Flemish-language Belgian supernatural crime drama television series. The first season of the series made its entry into the entertainment industry on 16 March 2017. Based on the popularity and the audience response development has planned to reach the series around the globe reaching the maximum audience base in various regions of different parts of the countries. In this article, I’ll discuss Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know.

The series is created by Bert Van Dael, Sanne Nuyens, Benjamin Sprengers. It follows the Supernatural drama, Crime drama, Neo-noir genre. Nathalie Basteyns and Kaat Beels are the directors of the television web series. The first season of the series has completed 10 episodes, in which each episode of the series has a runtime of around 50 minutes and holds more than a million active viewers. Let’s start discussing it without further delay.

When Is Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2 Release Date?

Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2 will be released later this year. As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the release date of the upcoming series. It’s expected that the second season of the series will be released within this year. Production has already halted the shooting progress of the series due to unavoidable circumstances. Even if the shooting progress of the series gets delayed, It’s been leaked that the development is planning to release the series within this year as planned.

Similar to the first season fo the series, fans can expect the second season through online video streaming platforms, Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the series. We need to wait to get the official confirmation about the second season of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included in Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2?

We don’t have any confirmation about the cast details of Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the majority of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the upcoming season. As of now, we are looking towards the official announcement from the development. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Following are the cast included in Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2

  • Lynn Van Royen – Kato Hoeven,
  • People who can see Kato,
  • Kris Cuppens – Luc Hoeven,
  • Charlotte Timmers – Sofia Otten,
  • Joke Emmers – Ines Anthoni,
  • Johan van Assche – Alexander Vinken,
  • Joren Seldeslachts – Charlie Vinken,
  • Inge Paulussen – Kristel Brouwers,
  • Jan Hammenecker – Marcus Otten,
  • Guus Bullen – Cyril Otten,
  • Reinhilde Decleir – Renee Brouwers,
  • Roel Vanderstukken – Bart Blom,
  • Katrin Lohmann – Marion Schneider,
  • Mieke De Groote – Dora Plettinckx,
  • Tiny Bertels – Hild Jacobs,
  • Maarten Nulens – Leon Vinken,
  • Barbara Sarafian – Melanie Engelenhof.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

