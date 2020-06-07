Hotel Beau Sejour Season 2: Release Date, Cast & All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

Hotel Beau Séjour is a supernatural crime drama television series. This series’ first season made its entrance on 16. Based on the popularity and audience reaction development has planned to reach the series around the planet reaching the maximum audience base in a variety of regions of different parts of the countries. In this guide, I’ll discuss Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2 Release.

The show is created by Bert Van Dael, Benjamin Sprengers, Sanne Nuyens. It follows Crime drama, the drama, Neo-noir genre. Nathalie Basteyns and Kaat Beels are the directors of the tv web collection. The first season of the series has completed 10 episodes, where each episode of the series has a runtime of around 50 minutes and retains over a million active viewers. Let us start discussing it with no delay.

When Is Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2 Release Date?

Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2 will be released. As of this moment, we don’t have any confirmation about the launch date of the series. It’s expected that the series’ second season will be released this year. Production has already stopped the shooting advancement of the series due to unavoidable conditions. It’s been leaked that the development is planning to publish the series within this year if the progress of this series becomes postponed.

Similar to the season fo the series, fans can expect the season Netflix, through video platforms. As of this moment, these are the information streaming particulars of the series and associated with the release date. We need to wait to get the official confirmation about the next season of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included in Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2?

We don’t have any confirmation about the throw information of Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2. Based on the data from speculations and the leaks indicate that the majority of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the upcoming season. As of now, we are looking towards the announcement from the development. However, we’ll update you once the development is dropped from by the announcement.

Following are the throw included in Hotel Beau Séjour Season 2

Lynn Van Royen — Kato Hoeven,

People who can see Kato,

Kris Cuppens — Luc Hoeven,

Charlotte Timmers — Sofia Otten,

Joke Emmers — Ines Anthoni,

Johan van Assche — Alexander Vinken,

Joren Seldeslachts — Charlie Vinken,

Inge Paulussen — Kristel Brouwers,

Jan Hammenecker — Marcus Otten,

Guus Bullen — Cyril Otten,

Reinhilde Decleir — Renee Brouwers,

Roel Vanderstukken — Bart Blom,

Katrin Lohmann — Marion Schneider,

Mieke De Groote — Dora Plettinckx,

Tiny Bertels — Hild Jacobs,

Maarten Nulens — Leon Vinken,

Barbara Sarafian — Melanie Engelenhof.