Horizon Forbidden West: Release Date, Gameplay And Story

By- Vikash Kumar
Horizon 2: Forbidden Forest is another game in the franchise and a sequel to the successful Horizon Zero Dawn.

The A hunter who ventures through a land ruled by robotic creatures, Aloy, is again featured by action role-playing game.

Horizon Forbidden West release date

While The Horizon Forbidden West release date was notably absent from its announcement trailer, developer Guerrilla Games has since published a dev diary video (which you can watch above) confirming the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel will release exclusively for PS5 in 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West story: what do we know?

The Trailer hints a lot at the kinds of enemies Aloy will face in the next game, but not much is known about the game story apart from the American setting.

Still, This is the description of the game from the Horizon Forbidden West trailer. “Horizon Forbidden West proceeds Aloy’s narrative as she moves west to some far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new dangers.”

Horizon Zero Dawn 2: Forbidden West gameplay

The Trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West was entirely cinematic, but we could infer the type of gameplay is unchanged from the Horizon: Zero Dawn. This is an action RPG that will focus on stealth, evasion, traps, traversal, and combat.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Featured both an RPG skill tree progression to enhance Aloy’s skills as well as weapon crafting, both of which will be present and advanced in Horizon: Forbidden West, but we do not have any new information on them yet.

From The Trailer, we have seen Aloy riding, diving with a scuba mask that is futuristic, climbing, and preparing to fight. Her bow will be the primary weapon it seems, and it’s worth noting that the most frequent example used for the DualSense controller triggers has been delivering the sense of pulling back a bowstring. It’s hard to imagine that Horizon: Forbidden West isn’t what they have been talking about there. Presumably, the spear that’s the other primary weapon from the original will be back as well, but no weapons have been glimpsed by us so far.

Her”focus” earpiece is, of course, Current, which is a kind of AR apparatus that gives her some abilities to scan and monitor enemies. Whether we will get more functionality wasn’t apparent from the Trailer.

The same report on the game’s scope signaled That there was a co-op mode planned, but it remains unclear if this is part of The most important game or a standalone experience, as this doesn’t appear to fit with anything we’ve seen so far.

