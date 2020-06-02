Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Hollywood is an American drama series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brenan. It’s a Netflix original series.

The series revolves around a group of aspiring actors a filmmakers throughout Hollywood’s golden era in the post-world war two eras hoping to create their dream come true.

Season 1 of the show premiered on 1st May 2020, on Netflix and has been a huge hit worldwide.

Release Date

As of this moment, there is not any official announcement made about the release date of the series.

Since Season 1 of the series was released in May 2020. We can anticipate Season 2 to release following a year, I.e. sometime in May 2021.

As it is the general belief followed by Netflix to launch the following season after committing a gap of one year.

Cast

The manufacturers haven’t renewed the show for its second season nonetheless. The series was supposed to be standalone without any sequel following it.

But viewing the massive success of this initial year, the fans have been speculating that their manufacturers will earn a Season 2 of the series.

But on the other hand, the manufacturers have been keeping a significant silence concerning this whole Season 2 debacle.

Because of this continuing global Pandemic, all the projects are on hold. So whether or not the makers are willing to create a year 2 that we will only come to understand when this virus situation comes under control.

So until lockdown ends, we’ve got no answers about some particulars for Season 2 of the series.

Plot

We know that the show was likely to be standalone with no sequels tailing behind it.

So clearly the first year left us with no cliffhangers and was wrapped up very well. Hence the upcoming season will have a new plotline with all new brand characters running the series.

Also, in the coming season, we anticipate the story to set up in an entirely different timeline.

Trailer

Since Season 2 of the show hasn’t yet gone into production, so there are no trailers available for the show.