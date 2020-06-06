Home TV Series Highschool DxD Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
Highschool DxD Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

By- Vikash Kumar
High School DxD Season 5 is coming soon and fans of this anime show are very excited for its return. The anime is based on its first season aired in 2012, after which it became popular all over the world and the book series of the title that was identical. The Season of High School DxD aired in April 2018 and it means the following season is not that far.

When Does Season 5 Release?

Sources report might be in its early growth phase. Seeing the popularity graph of the series and also for the season, we can expect an even better version of this show.

Those of you who have been anticipating it in 2020 might be a little disappointed. The release could happen in 2021. All is prevailed by the disappointment with the majority of the Productions.

Highschool DxD: Plot

Issei Hyodo, a high school student, wants to become a harem king. The school isn’t rather filled with angels and demons, a regular one. He finds the beings after being killed on his first date.

The Hero Oppai Dragon arc, which started in the season will be continued by the 5th season. It covered the 10th and 9th volume of the novel series that was light. The season will be viewed adapting 12 and volumes 11.

Highschool DxD: Cast

Much of the characters is going to be just like the last seasons. The protagonist, Issei Hyodo, will be voiced by Yuki Kazi, Azima Asakura by Rias Gremory, Kenji Nojima by Yuuto Kiba, Ayena Taketatsu by Koneko Toujou and Shizuka It by Akeno Himejima.

Is There a Trailer Yet?

We might get to see a trailer once the production house announces a release date. But for now, there are no trailers or teasers.

