High School DXD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
High school DxD Season-5 is your fourth sequel to the arcade show High School DxD which is based on manga collection and the light novels, composed by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero. This season-5 of arcade formed by Takao Yoshioka, where Genre sticks with a dream and is again directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa.

Due to the success received by the seasons, fans are currently awaiting the Season 5 launch. It is undoubtedly good news for lovers of the High School DxD show that season five will release this calendar year. The time of every season is of 30 to 35 minutes every day. So, let’s move to know more information about Season 5.

High School DXD Season 5: Release Date

Season 4 just released in June this year. Also, the reigns of these products are taken over by Passione Studio for Season 5.

With the present situation, it is a safe bet to say that the season will air at the start of next season. Passione Studio now has a lot of projects in hand, and they are known to operate on a single series at one time.

Therefore, fans have a couple of months to wait to watch Season 5.

Plot We Can Expect

As we all know, the story is about angels, fallen angels, and the devils who battle with each other, where meanwhile, the narrative focuses on an Issei Hyodo. On his first kiss date, he was killed but revived a devil girl, by the Rias Gremory, and becomes her slave. As time moves, their relationship got more powerful.

Season 4 ended with a battle between Sairaorg and Issei, where Rias and Issei confess their love for one another. With the end of season 4, the plot of season five will be continuing the love life of Issei and Rias in which they might confront the Oppai Dragon, who’s expected to assault their area. Get ready for entertainment that is complete for a lot of activities, and love will likely be there in season 5. Also, you will surely get to enjoy supernatural and exciting activities, especially between Issei and Oppai Dragon.

Cast

The fundamental character will stay Issei Hyodo (fallen angel), Rias Gremory (lovely devil woman ), Asia Argento (Nun), Xenovia Quarta (exorcist), Akeno Himejima (Vice president of the Occult Research Club) and Konoeko Toujou (strange cat apparition).

The rest of the tons of the supporting characters are sure to make their cameo. This time the principal antagonist will be Oppai Dragon (Dragon ). There are some odds of characters that are new to make an entry into the season-5.

Ajeet Kumar

