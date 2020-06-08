“High School D×D” Season 5: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

High School D×D, a popular anime series, is based on the Ichiei Ishibumi’s light novels of the same name.

This series revolves around a high school student named Issei Hyodo as well as his struggle with devils and fallen angels in his school.

This series premiered on AT-X from January 6, 2012, to March 23, 2012. It created a descent fan base all over the world. In almost eight years, this series has released four seasons along with numerous Ovas. It has covered almost ten volumes. After the success of season 4, viewers are waiting for the fifth season.

Let’s see what information we have about “High School D×D” Season 5.

Release date of “High School D×D” Season 5

It is expected that “High School DxD” Season 5 will debut in Japan by the mid of 2021. Though, Passion Studio and Sueda have not yet made any official announcement disclosing the exact release date of season 5 of this series.

Moreover, considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it is futile to predict the release date as this pandemic has put the entire entertainment industry on hiatus.

The expected plot of “High School DxD” season 5

This series explores the adventures of a high school pervert student, Issei Hyodo of Kuoh Academy. He soon understands that this school is not a casual one but has angels and demons in the form of students as on the first day of his school, he went on a date with a girl named Yuma Amano. He was almost killed by Yuma Amano and got to know that she was a fallen angel named Raynare. However, he was revived by a demon named Rias Gemory and Rias became the new demon master of Issei.

The fifth season is likely to continue the Hero Oppai Dragon arc, which started in the fourth season. The fourth season covered two volumes- 9 and 10 whereas the fifth season is likely to cover the volumes 11 and 12. Many new monsters, angels and fierce battles are also expected in this season.

The cast of “High School DxD” season 5

The cast of “High School DxD” season 5 is likely to include voice artists from previous seasons. Viewers are likely to hear Yūki Kaji as Issei Hyodo, Yoko Hikasa as Road Gremory, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima and many others whereas in the English version, Jamie Marchi is likely to give voice to the character of Rias and Scott Freeman will be heard as Issei Hyodo.

