Home TV Series "High School D×D" Season 5: Recent updates on its release date, cast,...
TV Series

“High School D×D” Season 5: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

High School D×D, a popular anime series, is based on the Ichiei Ishibumi’s light novels of the same name.

This series revolves around a high school student named Issei Hyodo as well as his struggle with devils and fallen angels in his school.

This series premiered on AT-X from January 6, 2012, to March 23, 2012. It created a descent fan base all over the world. In almost eight years, this series has released four seasons along with numerous Ovas. It has covered almost ten volumes. After the success of season 4, viewers are waiting for the fifth season.

Let’s see what information we have about “High School D×D” Season 5.

 Release date of “High School D×D” Season 5

It is expected that “High School DxD” Season 5 will debut in Japan by the mid of 2021. Though, Passion Studio and Sueda have not yet made any official announcement disclosing the exact release date of season 5 of this series.

Moreover, considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it is futile to predict the release date as this pandemic has put the entire entertainment industry on hiatus.

The expected plot of “High School DxD” season 5

This series explores the adventures of a high school pervert student, Issei Hyodo of Kuoh Academy. He soon understands that this school is not a casual one but has angels and demons in the form of students as on the first day of his school, he went on a date with a girl named Yuma Amano. He was almost killed by Yuma Amano and got to know that she was a fallen angel named Raynare. However, he was revived by a demon named Rias Gemory and Rias became the new demon master of Issei.

The fifth season is likely to continue the Hero Oppai Dragon arc, which started in the fourth season. The fourth season covered two volumes- 9 and 10 whereas the fifth season is likely to cover the volumes 11 and 12. Many new monsters, angels and fierce battles are also expected in this season.

The cast of “High School DxD” season 5

The cast of “High School DxD” season 5 is likely to include voice artists from previous seasons. Viewers are likely to hear Yūki Kaji as Issei Hyodo, Yoko Hikasa as Road Gremory, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima and many others whereas in the English version, Jamie Marchi is likely to give voice to the character of Rias and Scott Freeman will be heard as Issei Hyodo.

Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read:   When will High School DxD Season 5 be out? What is the plot of Season 5?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   When will High School DxD Season 5 be out? What is the plot of Season 5?
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need to Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The series premiered on BBC America on 8 April 2018, also on BBC iPlayer on 15 September 2018. The show has been successful in...
Read more

Anne with An E Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Recant Update

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Moira Walley-Beckett created the Canadian TV series, Anne, with an E. The show was created for CBC Television. The streaming rights to the show...
Read more

“High School D×D” Season 5: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
High School D×D, a popular anime series, is based on the Ichiei Ishibumi's light novels of the same name.
Also Read:   Interesting News That You Need to Know About The Kissing Booth 2
This series revolves around a high...
Read more

“Dark” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's one of the most popular non-English web series, "Dark", is all set to premiere with its final season. So far, this science fiction thriller...
Read more

“Frontier” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Fans are waiting for the historical drama television series, "Frontier" Season 4. But did the makers announce its renewal?
Also Read:   High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Updates
This creation of Brad Peyton and...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Storyline?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Fantasy world, with presence, has made for a perfect concoction for the series. Witcher as a string will depict chills thrills, and suspense your...
Read more

Almost Happy Season 2: All The Details You Need to Know

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
'Almost Happy' aka Casi Feliz' (in Spanish) is an Argentine comedy that follows a comic and radio presenter as he navigates his private and...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2: When It’s Hitting The Screens, Know Here

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Pennyworth's foundations on the story of the known Wayne head slave. Set during the 60s London, it bases on his young years and his...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Virgin River was a hit Netflix, with the season of the show broadcasting on the assistance in December 2019. The series follows the account...
Read more

‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Shutdown

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Most NCIS fans are wondering what could have occurred in the Season 17 finale had production on the series not been closed down due...
Read more
© World Top Trend