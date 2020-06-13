Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know Indiana Jones 5

- Advertisement -

Years of delays, Indiana Jones 5 is yet in the works, and Harrison Ford is still set to reprise one of his most iconic movie roles.

The upcoming fifth theatrical part in the Indiana Jones consent starring Harrison Ford, due for air on July 29, 2022, is Indiana Jones 5 is the current name.

The film was formally announced in 2016 after years of rumors and thought with a release date of July 19, 2019. Still, the date was pushed back threefold, following the script and story’s delays and later due to the impact on the movie industry by the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019,” stated Alan Horn, Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios.

“It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor, and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

FILMING

Harrison Ford will be turning for the sequel, as will producer Frank Marshall and writer John Williams. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently re-confirmed Ford’s involvement, speaking fears that mounting delays and Ford’s age might derail plans for the sequel. Ford himself announced in February 2020

RELEASE DATE

Indiana Jones is currently listed for release on July 9, 2021. Sadly, that release date has already been pushed back twice, and the possibility of another delay is still there. First, Disney announced Indiana Jones 5 in 2016 with a projected release date of July 19, 2019. It was then delayed to July 10, 2020, by filming expected to begin in April 2019. Disney then pushed it back an extra year to 2021.

there’s no trailer yet for Indiana Jones 5.

PLOT

Though this is the rough plot that we got to know till now, Indy and Marion getting married at the end of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, we assume the sequel will have to add or at least acknowledge her in some way, even if Marion is killed off between movies a la Sean Connery’s Henry Jones, Sr.