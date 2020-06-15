Home Hollywood Here's Is Everything You Need To Know About Transformers 7
Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Transformers 7

By- Aryan Singh
Transformers is an American science fiction action film series that is loved by all and hated by none. We all love watching cars transforming into big creatures that keep us entertained with their action scenes from kids to adults. The first movie in the series TRANSFORMERS was released in 2007, followed by the revenge of the fallen in 2009, dark of the moon in 2011, and so on. Michael Bay directed the first 5 movies in this movie franchise.

A spin-off movie in the series was also released named Bumblebee in December 2018. Travis Knight directed it. The movie series is the 13th highest-grossing movie series worldwide of all time. The movie franchise boasts of a total collecting of $4.8 billion, with 2 of its movies grossing $1 billion marks each.

Transformers 7 release date

The seventh edition in the series is sure to come, looking at the previous successes of the franchise. However, the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 has halted the renewal and even the production of some movies. Also, we do not have any information regarding the release dates of the upcoming movie in the franchise. However, as per the sources, there is a high possibility that the movie will be released by mid-2021 next year.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to upcoming movies, the latest TV shows, and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

