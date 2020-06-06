Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Lucifer Season 5

- Advertisement -

Netflix, supernatural drama Lucifer was recently renewed for a fifth and final season, also filming is now underway. “We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix for resurrecting our show latest season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” stated showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich of the renewal. “Most importantly, we might wish to understand the fans for his or her unbelievable love and care. The best is yet to come!”

And while fans were already mourning the top of the show, it looks like there might just be another season of Lucifer before it says goodbye for good—execs are reportedly in talks for a sixth and final season of Lucifer, and Tom Ellis has officially signed on for the season if Netflix decides to go ahead with it.

no date has been set for season 5, a 2020 release is likely, with all episodes dropping simultaneously on Netflix. However, it seems like the current coronavirus outbreak sway push the premiere back a little, as production on the fifth season has been halted for now.

Netflix had previously extended the order for season 5, and therefore the show’s final season is going to be 16 episodes rather than 10. We also know that the ultimate season is going to be released in two separate parts, almost like the ultimate season of fellow Netflix show BoJack Horseman.

“Season five of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves,” Tom Ellis recently announced during a presentation on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Netflix goes to drop eight episodes, there’s going to be a slight break, then they are going to drop another eight more episodes.”

When filming for the season started, Tom Ellis posted a funny behind-the-scenes video from the set. The actor said that filming was “hot in more ways than one.”

The core cast will be Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt will all return for Lucifer’s swansong on Netflix.