Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About The Orville Season 3

Star of the show and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has previously said there wouldn’t be, but after such a massive win on the Emmys 2019, lovers at the moment are hoping there’ll be.

However, when asked behind the scenes on the awards display, she stated: “To be honest, this feels just like the maximum beautiful, beautiful way to mention goodbye to it.

“It does an experience like the story is complete… It does sense right. Go out on a high. You can’t get better than this.

series of Fleabag finish

Series ends with Fleabag looking at the digital camera for the last time earlier than shaking her head and strolling away, down the road.

The breaking of the fourth wall – a key function of the collection – suggests that Fleabag is finished speaking to the digicam and that the hit drama is now no more.

By shaking her head, she tells us that we cannot follow her and offers us a sad, resigned, hopeful little wave as she walks away.

She ends the story she’s been telling us at the same time as additionally turning in the direction of her very own life, her own family, her relationships with folks who can communicate lower back to her.

In the end, Fleabag breaks up with us, as a consequence ending the series for good.

Emmys did Fleabag win?

Fleabag swept the board on the 2019 Emmy Awards and won four gongs.

This included:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series