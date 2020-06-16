Home TV Series Netflix Here's Is everything You Know So far About The OA Season 3
Here’s Is everything You Know So far About The OA Season 3

By- Aryan Singh
The OA is an American mystery drama TV series premiered for the first time on Netflix in 2016.

The OA (Original Angel) is a popular Sci-fi show that has been appreciated as well as criticized by its fans for numerous reasons. After the release of season 2 of the show in March 2019, Netflix has not yet announced any renewal of the show for season 3.

THE OA SEASON 3 Release Date.

Season 1 of the show was released on Netflix on December 16, 2016. The second season was released on March 22, 2019, increasing the fans’ expectations for renewal of the series for season 3.

As per the latest reports by the producers of the show, the season 3 of the show has not been renewed by Netflix. The reason for the same has not been stated yet. The other two seasons of the show received quite a lot of fame but brought with them some controversies and criticism as well.

As of now, the show has officially been canceled by Netflix. The writers and the producers of the show are equally disheartened after knowing about this information as, according to them, they had a fair idea of how the story was going to move ahead till season 5. The cancellation of the show at season 3 has saddened the story writers and the producers.
As per the producers’ official announcement, the show is not going to return for its season 3.

Till then, Stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

