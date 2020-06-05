Home TV Series Netflix Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About The Dragon Prince Season...
TV SeriesNetflix

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About The Dragon Prince Season 4

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

The fantasy anime series created by Aaron Ehsaz and Justin Richmond is planning to release its fourth season of the show, The Dragon Prince. The show is being produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment. The series is premiering on Netflix.

The show has gained tremendous success on the application. It is one of the most successful series on Netflix. The first season of the series was broadcasted on September 14, 2018. After the positive response from its viewers, the second season went into production straight away and was released on February 15, 2019.

the third season of the series was released on Netflix on November 22, 2019. After its release, fans have been patiently waiting for season 4 of the show to be aired on the application.

The upcoming season is expected to pick up from where season 3 ended.

All the three seasons had 9 episodes each. The last episode of the third season showed humans and dragons uniting together to stand against Viren and his army. However, in the end, Viren is resurrected by Claudia using the power he has absorbed from Zym and initiates the process of gaining a new body for himself.

Wonderstorm also announced that a video game based on the series is also in production. It will also help the tv series in expanding its plot.

Season 4 Release Date

Netflix has already announced that the show will be renewed for season 4. Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement for the release date of the dragon prince season 4.

The fans will have to wait till the end of 2020 to get official release dates for the show from Netflix. The reason for the delay might be the ongoing pandemic across the globe.

No trailer regarding the release of season 4 has been released yet.

The show boasts of a rating of 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

If you haven’t watched the other 3 seasons of the series yet, now is the correct time to do so. Binge on popcorns and enjoy watching the dragon prince on Netflix.

Also Read:   The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest Update
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Highschool DxD Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Highschool DxD is a famous Japanese anime collection. A parody of fiction is determined by a light novel arrangement. The anime arrangement follows Issei...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Expected Storyline And More

HBO Vikash Kumar -
Euphoria is an American adaptation of the Israeli show"Euphoria". Ron Leshem writes Euphoria. The first season of Euphoria was released on HBO. The audience...
Read more

The Dragon prince season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, storyline And All New Information Here

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
In movies, folks like animation a lot since they get to see something fresh and intriguing, as well as some creativity. And when it...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Check Out The Release date, Expected Cast, Plot And All The Major Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Cobra Kai The Type of a sequel spin-off to the Karate Kid film. Some may argue that the series is better than the original...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Netflix Release date, Expected Cast And Storyline

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Outer Banks. The action-adventure teen drama on Netflix. The fan base of this show has now become huge. Although it has not been renewed,...
Read more

Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All New Updates Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Knightfall has finished two seasons and lovers are now eagerly awaiting the new season. The historical drama was one of the dramas in the...
Read more

Bosch is Coming Back With Season 7, Check Here All The latest Update

Amazon Prime Sunidhi -
Bosch is an American detective web television series starring Titus Welliver. The television series has completed six seasons, made its debut on February 6,...
Read more

The OA Season 3: Is Season 3 Cancelled? Cast And What Would Have Happened Next? The Story So Far

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
After a long wait, there is finally some news about "The OA". With the two seasons with a major effect on the audience and...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias Is Coming Back With Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix on May 19 and quickly became the most-watched show on the streaming platform.
Also Read:   The Dragon Prince Season 4: Which Are Your Interesting Fan Theories Online And Release Date Plot?
The "cozy drama" follows three lifelong friends...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Need To Know About Spider-Man 3

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Spider-Man 3 is an American superhero cinema based on of the most amazing character Spider-Man of the Marvel Comics. Sam Raimi addressed it As part...
Read more
© World Top Trend