Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Rick And Morty Season 5

By- Aryan Singh
Rick and Morty is an American animated science fiction sitcom television series produced for Cartoon Network(CN). Justin Rolland and Dan Harmon have created the show. It airs on the adult swim block on Cartoon Network. The series is said to be originated from ‘Back to the Future,’ an animated short story film.

Adult Films announced a long term deal with the creators of the show signing a 70 episode contract with the broadcasting network. The season has been confirmed to be made in May 2018.

Rick and Morty season 5 release date

Season 4 of the show has been divided into 2 parts of 5 episodes each, 10 episodes in total. Part 1 of the show premiered from November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019. Part 2 of the show consisting of the other 5 episodes started airing on May 3, 2020, and the last episode aired on May 31, 2020.

However, until now, there has been no official statement regarding the renewal of the show for the fifth season. This might be due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic going on around the globe.

Rick and Morty season 5 cast

The show has a huge fan following among the U.S. Season 4 episodes have an average viewership of 1.65 million per episode in the U.S. alone.

Season 5 of the show stars Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, and many other artists in lead roles. However, since the official news regarding the renewal of the show is not yet out, the cast can change accordingly.

The show boasts of an outstanding rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb. This shows how much people across the globe love this comedy adventure combination.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest tv shows, upcoming movies, and much more.

Till then, Stay safe and stay updated.

Aryan Singh

