Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About Pirates of the carribean 6

By- Aryan Singh
The film series began in 2003 with Jhonny Depp playing the lead role of ‘Jack Sparrow.’ The movie was an instant hit on the box office and grossed $654 million worldwide. It received positive reviews from everywhere around the globe.

Jerry Bruckheimer produced the movie. The first four parts of the film series were written by ‘Ted Elliot and Terry Rossio.’ The production house of the adventure movie series is ‘Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.’ After the success of the 1st part of the movie series, Walt Disney Pictures announced that the rest of the films were in production.

The second part of the movie series named ‘Dead man’s chest’ became more successful, earning a name of its own on the box office. It earned $1.1 billion in total revenue breaking all the previous records and became the highest-grossing movie of the year, 2006. Disney has also earned a revenue of $4.5 billion in revenue just from the franchise of the five movies itself.

It was followed by 3rd sequel of the movie, which managed to earn $960 million in revenue for the company. Similarly, the success of the 4th and 5th sequels of the movie series only increased expectations of the people around the globe for the upcoming 6th part.
Fans have been patiently waiting for the production house to announce the 6th part of the film series’ release dates.

RELEASE DATE

The 6th part is to be written by ‘Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.’

In September 2017, the movie series producer indicated that the 5th part was not the end of the series, and fans can expect the 6th part to be released anytime soon. But as of now, there has been no information regarding the release date of the 6th part. According to the rumors, the 6th part of the film can be released at the end of 2021. Also, in may 2020, there have been some reports saying that Disney Studios is in talks with ‘Karen Gillan’ for the female lead role in the 6th part of the movie.

Till now, we have not seen any trailer related to the 6th part of the movie.

It is also being rumored that Disney has decided to not include Jhonny Depp in the upcoming movie. He might give the audience some guest appearance, but there is no official news related to this.

Let’s see how the movie performs on the box office without people’s favorite Jhonny Depp. Till then, the fans will have to keep waiting.

Aryan Singh

