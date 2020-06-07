Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Ozark Season 3

- Advertisement -

Season Three of Ozark was another satisfying entry in the series. You had Jonah using a drone to peep on Ellie Pierce and catch a rival cartel murdering a band of mobsters with roughly the same amount of enthusiasm, Wendy sharing Burger King with her brother hours before ordering his execution, and Ruth calling Wendy a bitch wolf.

when Ozark ends a season, it typically does most of its season-finale, death-and-betrayal twists in the penultimate episode. Then, the actual finale does most of the legwork in setting up the next season. In this case, Wendy has her brother killed in Episode Nine, then, in Episode 10, Ozark lays so much groundwork for new episodes, setting up Marty and Wendy’s ascension to Omar Navarro’s right hand, that it’s fairly easy to imagine what the series will look like going forward.

PLOT

Season Four of Ozark will follow the Byrdes as they navigate life as direct reports to the cartel’s big shot. So, expect more Ozark wheeling and dealing, which will likely include: A new casino, the development of the Byrde Family Foundation, and the death of a rival or two. Only with way more Wendy-Navarro “Hotline Bling” moments.

CAST

However, don’t know which new characters might be added for a possible third season. But given the way the third season closed out, we will expect to ascertain many of the regulars return once more. Which means Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Jessica Frances Dukes as agent Maya Miller, and Felix Solis as Omar Navarro.

Netflix has only waited a month or two before announcing the renewal of Ozark for new episodes, with a little over a year between seasons. So, you can expect more Ozark around the summer or fall of 2021—although that might change due to production issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozark’s creators have at least two more seasons in mind. During a panel at the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills last spring, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy talked about how many seasons he imagines for the series going forward.

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons. It might be four, it might be seven… but that always appeared like an honest number to us,” Mundy said.