Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Outlander Season 6

Season 6 has been shown and might be mostly based on the ebook A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

While filming has now not yet begun due to the coronavirus pandemic, here is what we do recognize so far.

Sam Heughan has given lovers the good news we need proper now: Outlander season 6 continues to be underway, according to the show’s famous person and producer. As for when they’ll be filming new episodes…this is a little more enormous complicated.

Outlander season five become a roller coaster ride. However, we’ve learned to anticipate as tons from the Starz fantasy-drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s ebook series by way of now. Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and the rest of their extended family went to excellent lengths to protect Fraser’s Ridge from a barrage of threats: Stephen Bonnet, the conflict among Governor Tryon and the North Carolina Regulators, and freakin’ locust swarms, to call a few.

Speaking of “unexpected,” this brings us to what’s been taking place offscreen considering the show wrapped capturing in November 2019. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of TV suggests have had to halt or delay manufacturing—which begs the question, will this be the longest Droughtlander ever?

On March 22, Heughan instructed a fan in a tweet that he’s “so excited” to have commenced prepping season 6 already: Heughan and Balfe became producers on season 5 to get outlines and scripts beforehand of the relaxation of the cast. Of course, he doesn’t mean they are in production or speculate what a release date may be.

“It’s so interesting to peer the method from this site and recognize certain reasons why memories are changed,” Balfe advised OprahMag in advance of the ultimate season. “So a lot of it has to do with logistics, what can be shot, people’s availability, or time.”