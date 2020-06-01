Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About ‘On My Block’ Season 4

- Advertisement -

Netflix published the third season of On My Block on March 11, and fans will have currently binged throughout the eight episodes and are now wondering whether there will be a Season 4 of the comedy-drama. Though Netflix hasn’t supported On My Block Season 4 yet, there are a number of big signals that lovers should expect more from Monse (played with Siera Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) soon.

Will there be another season of On My Block?

Although Netflix hasn’t revived On My Boat nonetheless, the show in the past was a significant hit for the streamer, indicating that unless there’s been a significant shift in the viewing figures, the series is safe. In 2018, for instance, the show was the most binge-watched Netflix series of all. That same year, Google said On My Block was the 10th most-searched TV series of this year.

Furthermore, the series’s co-creator Lauren Iungerich signed up for a multi-year series deal with Netflix about March 5, which is a fantastic sign that she is going to be producing more of On My Block, alongside a number of new jobs for the streaming service.

In a statement announcing this bargain, Netflix’s vice president of youthful adult and household series, Brian Wright, all but confirmed On My Block, will be back for Season 4. He said: “Lauren’s talent and track record of achievement speak for themselves. .Her voice and commitment to representation give her jobs an authenticity that has resonated with audiences. We’re thrilled to keep on working with her on On My Block and look forward to future endeavors.”

Anticipate the launch of Season 4 to follow suit, as all 3 seasons have aired in March. Fans should also expect all four cast members to return for more, though after the end of Season 3’s events, they may not be the tight group they were.

However, the cast has reassured fans that things will be beautiful at the end. Genao told Refinery29: “No team is friends for life. However, the four will be your center four, you understand. .Season 3 does attract little riffs, but nothing I would say takes us away [from each other].”

Tinoco, meanwhile, told PopSugar: “The story’s not over…I had been shocked by the ending of season three. I didn’t see it coming at all — maybe not the slightest bit. I was surprised, and I didn’t want to picture it since it was so dreadful. But I trust the writers and whatever they’ve ready for Cesar and the whole gang.”