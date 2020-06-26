Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Noragami Season 3

- Advertisement -

Noragami is another Japanese anime television series that has ruled the hearts of its fans. Since its release, it is one of the most famous anime series of all time. This manga series has been written and illustrated by ada chitoka.

The anime television adaption of this series first aired in Japan from January 5, 2014, to March 23, 2014. Season 1 consisted of 12 episodes. The show has been written by Hitomi Mieno and has been directed by Kotaro Tamura. The production studio for the show is Bones.

After its initial success, the show was renewed for another season. Season 2 of the show was named ‘Noragami Aragoto.’ Madman Entertainment has licensed season 2 of the show. Season 2 of the show premiered from October 2, 2015, to December 25, 2015. It consisted of 13 episodes.

Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for season 3 of the show to be released.

Noragami Season 3 release date.

The release date for the show is yet to be announced. Since the time season 2 of the show released, no news for the renewal of series has surfaced the internet. It is safe to say that the show has not yet been renewed for season 3.

