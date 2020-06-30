Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Marvel’s Iron Man VR

- Advertisement -

With The Last of Us: Part II in our hands and Ghost of Tsushima keeping the party rolling later in July, it’s easy to forget about that middle child — Marvel’s Iron Man VR. This PlayStation V.R., exclusive action title, puts you at Tony Stark on 3rd July, a few days away’s armoured suit. The game’s director, Ryan Payton, has attracted the virtual reality title back to our focus with a lengthy PlayStation Blog post, going over a few interesting information.

Primarily, the length of the game is talked about by Payton. “I know many of you Want large VR-only games, not just demos or brief experiences,” he writes. Apparently, the playtime in recent play testing has equated. Presumably, that the main story, we know there will be challenges to complete on the side, so you could be spending a good bit of time with this.

That is not the only info we could glean from this post, though. Payton also gives us a glimpse at some new surroundings we’ll have to fly around, like the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, the high-rise buildings of Shanghai, and an abandoned Stark Industries facility. So as to adapt the flight of Iron Man, every degree is gigantic. Payton goes on to discuss combat moves, characters, and how V.R. enhances the experience, though it’s not anything we have not seen or heard before.

Still, it is all well worth a read, Also it has us excited to play the full thing. Marvel’s Iron Man VR releases this Friday, 3rd July.