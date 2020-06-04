Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About God Of War 5

- Advertisement -

After the launch of God of War IV on April 20, 2018, the game developer Santa Monica Studio (SMS) has made the fans long for another sequel to the God of War series. The entry in the franchise was different from those before it.

There’s finally some hope for the return of the Spartan warrior Kratos and his son Atreus at the PlayStation. However, God Of War 5 will take a while to be available for the gamers. The developer of the game, Santa Monica Studio, is currently working on the new season.

Back in 2005, God Of War I took the gaming world by storm upon debut. Over the years, the action-adventure video game has become a flagship title for PlayStation. The first part came out on PS2, while God Of War II and III appeared on PlayStation 3. All seven of the original games were based (loosely) on Greek mythology. However, 2018’s fourth part changed the series and followed North mythology. This version came out on PS4 and became the Game of the Year of 2018 and one of the best selling video games on the PlayStation.

PLOT: THE ARRIVAL OF RAGNARÖK.

In the finale battle at the end of 2018’s God Of War, Kratos finally defeats Baldur, the Norse God of light. The Spartan warrior and his son, Atreus, then travel to Jotunheim to scatter Faye’s ashes. However, only later, it is revealed that Faye was a giant called Laufey. According to this, her son Atreus becomes half-god and half-giant, and with another name, Loki.

It is yet to confirm the return of the popular action game. However, as mentioned above, the creators have already started working on the new season. Fans have to understand that the production of the game can take years to complete. The 2018 fourth part of the video game took five years to hit PS4. Hence, even if Santa Monica renews the sequel right away, gamers won’t be able to play it until 2022 or 2023. We will update this section as soon as an official launch date comes out.