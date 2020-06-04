Home Gaming Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About God Of War 5
Gaming

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About God Of War 5

By- Sunidhi
- Advertisement -

After the launch of God of War IV on April 20, 2018, the game developer Santa Monica Studio (SMS) has made the fans long for another sequel to the God of War series. The entry in the franchise was different from those before it.

There’s finally some hope for the return of the Spartan warrior Kratos and his son Atreus at the PlayStation. However, God Of War 5 will take a while to be available for the gamers. The developer of the game, Santa Monica Studio, is currently working on the new season.

Back in 2005, God Of War I took the gaming world by storm upon debut. Over the years, the action-adventure video game has become a flagship title for PlayStation. The first part came out on PS2, while God Of War II and III appeared on PlayStation 3. All seven of the original games were based (loosely) on Greek mythology. However, 2018’s fourth part changed the series and followed North mythology. This version came out on PS4 and became the Game of the Year of 2018 and one of the best selling video games on the PlayStation.

PLOT: THE ARRIVAL OF RAGNARÖK.

In the finale battle at the end of 2018’s God Of War, Kratos finally defeats Baldur, the Norse God of light. The Spartan warrior and his son, Atreus, then travel to Jotunheim to scatter Faye’s ashes. However, only later, it is revealed that Faye was a giant called Laufey. According to this, her son Atreus becomes half-god and half-giant, and with another name, Loki.

 It is yet to confirm the return of the popular action game. However, as mentioned above, the creators have already started working on the new season. Fans have to understand that the production of the game can take years to complete. The 2018 fourth part of the video game took five years to hit PS4. Hence, even if Santa Monica renews the sequel right away, gamers won’t be able to play it until 2022 or 2023. We will update this section as soon as an official launch date comes out.

Also Read:   Here’s Everything We Need To Know About The Future Of God Of War
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   God Of War 5 Anticipated To Surprise Everybody With New Wonderful Information!
Sunidhi

Must Read

Cobra Kai Season 3 Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The tv series Cobra Kai has impressed and entertained lovers of the original Karate Kid film series and audiences worldwide. The series has received critical...
Read more

Netrition.com

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Three years of age backside, My spouse and i tested this Low carb Diet program with respect to giving up pounds. That SKD is...
Read more

On my block season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Major Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Netflix is known to produce series that appeal a lot to its catering audience. The company always makes sure that the audience is their...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
One punch man is another Japanese anime series based on manga. Yusuke Murata has illustrated the series. After the release, the series went quickly...
Read more

The Crown Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot. Here’s all you need to know!

Netflix Aparna.S Raj -
Everyone get ready with your seat belts on because we are all set to leave for the joyride with watching all-new episodes of The Crown:...
Read more

When will Rick and Morty Season 5 release? Here’s all you need to know!

Netflix Aparna.S Raj -
The animated sitcom series Rick and Morty just finished its fourth season. After this, the fans of the series are eager to know about the story of...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Station 19 Season 3

TV Series Sunidhi -
Station 19 Season 3 will premiere in the midseason in 2020 on ABC. This 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff follows a group of heroic firefighters at...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About God Of War 5

Gaming Sunidhi -
After the launch of God of War IV on April 20, 2018, the game developer Santa Monica Studio (SMS) has made the fans long...
Read more

13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

Netflix Sunidhi -
13 Reasons Why is one of the most amazing shows on Netflix for which people are waiting eagerly and has seen tremendous growth since...
Read more

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Mob psycho 100 is an animated series as the fans love it like that only. Firstly the creators were not sure about the story...
Read more
© World Top Trend