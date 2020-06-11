Home TV Series Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About Doctor Who Season 13
TV Series

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Doctor Who Season 13

By- Sunidhi
Doctor Who is a British science-fiction television show created by the BBC since 1963. The show describes the adventures of a Time Lord named “the Doctor”, an extraterrestrial being, to all appearances human. The Doctor travels the world in a time-traveling space ship termed the TARDIS. Its surface appears as a blue British police box, which was a familiar sight in Britain in 1963 when the series first displayed. Escorted by several partners, the Doctor combats a variety of foes while working to save education and help people in need.

Doctor Who tracks the adventures of the title character, a rogue Time Lord with slightly strange origins who goes by the name “the Doctor”. The Doctor fled Gallifrey in a stolen TARDIS “Time and Relative Dimension in Space”, a time machine that travels by growing into and dematerializing out of the time spiral. The TARDIS has a spacious interior but seems smaller on the outside, and is provided with a “chameleon circuit” designed to make the machine take on the form of local objects as a disguise; due to a bug, the Doctor’s TARDIS remains fixed as a blue British police box.

However, and viewing figures are dropping. Despite that, Doctor Who remains the BBC’s flagship science-fiction series, and one of their most famous exports. “It’s an incredibly important show for young audiences,” the BBC’s drama boss Piers Wenger lately asked. “It’s still watched by families in a world where there are fewer shows that have the power to do that. It will always be an important show for us, and we’re a long way from wanting to rest it.” It’s cleared Doctor Who is in no threat of removal.

Doctor Who season 13 will deal with some of the problems in season 12, with several scripts feeling surprisingly rushed and poor signposting of third-act twists.

The production of Doctor Who season 13 is due to begin in fall 2020, possibly September. Possibly Doctor Who season 13 will air in fall 2021, perhaps in the same slot as the October-December season 11. But due to this pandemic fans shall have to wait for more time.

