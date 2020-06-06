Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1

- Advertisement -

There is a kind of boom for live-action versions of movies and animated series that have an influential audience engagement, one of which is in evolution is Cowboy Bebop. It is.

Twenty years after its first broadcast, Cowboy Bebop continues to resonate in the hearts of its fans, and the news about that anime will make others feel emotion. The report about a live-action based on this famous anime released more than a year ago is a fact, Netflix has given the green light for this project.

Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Radical Ed would be the characters in the anime, a team of bounty hunters fleeing from their pasts. They hunt down the most dangerous offenders in the solar system. At the price, the world will be saved by them.

The production had to stop in 2019 that is late. This was after John Cho, who is the one chosen to play with Spike Spiegel, went through a serious injury. Netflix had to stop production for about 7-9 months.

The main cast of the anime remake

The rest of the cast includes:

Mustafa Shakir / Jet (Luke; Cage)

Daniella Pineda / Faye (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom)

Alex Hassell / Vicious (Hustle)

According to different reports, Netflix could have chosen Elena Satine to play the love interest of Spike Spiegel. Satine has had more participation in tv series. But nothing was confirmed.

Recap of the relationship between Spike and Julia

Julia, as well as Spike and Vicious, belonged to the Red Dragon marriage. She and Spike fall in love and begin to have a connection, although she had been the lover of Vicious. However, when Spike proposes that they run away together, Vicious, who was already aware, threatens to kill Spike. That’s the reason disappear and Julia decides to flee from the life of both.

We do not have a release date for Cowboy Bebop on the streaming platform. Consequently, nothing is officially declared.