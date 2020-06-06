Here’s everything you want to know about Euphoria season 2

- Advertisement -

They’re on a high again. . !! The American teen drama, Euphoria, is a favorite show that had all drawn a legion of fans all.

With its success, it’s all the possibility to return for another season. The drama, inspired by a miniseries of the same name, revolves around a group of teens who navigates sex relationships, drugs, trauma, and individuality.

The show’s popularity reflects in its viewership that counts over more than 5.5 million viewers who watched its premiere.

Executive vice president of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi, told Hollywood Reporter that Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, has brought an outstanding cast with Zendaya as a critical and central character.

Season 2 Release Date

There’s no information yet about the season from HBO.

Season 1’s first episode hit on the US displays. While the first season premiered on August 6 in the UK.

There’s not any need to worry season 2 has been confirmed by HBO. Before we get news, it’s only a matter of time.

Season 2 Cast

Zendaya will be back as Rue. When she saw the news of the series the actor expressed thanks to her fans on Twitter.

There are, of course, no official confirmations, but the people that are following are also back:

Hunter Schafer as Jules

Maude Apatow as Lexi

Angus Cloud as Fezco

Eric Dane as Cal

Alexa Demie as Maddy

Jacob Elordi as Nate

Barbie Ferreira as Kat

Nika King as Leslie

Algee Smith as Christopher

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

We could also possibly see Storm Reid reprise her role as Gia, the sister of Rue, in the next season.

Season 2 Plot

The events that happened in the finale of the first season will be covered by the second season.

Barbie Ferreira suggested that there might be an LGBTQ story in the season.

But since there’s been no news from HBO, it is too soon to speculate about the plot.