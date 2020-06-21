Here’s everything we know about The Matrix 4 so far

- Advertisement -

Get ready to choose the pill. Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed the revolutionary action movie The Matrix and Its two less-well-received sequels, is prepping a fourth entry in the franchise — yes, the two Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both expected to return to play their iconic roles.

Details regarding The Matrix 4 remain Scarce, but the movie has an official release date of April 2, 2022, and a few cast members are revealed. This is everything we know about The Matrix 4 so far.

What is the launch date for Matrix 4?

Thankfully Not as long as you’d think since creation began, Warner Bros. has given Matrix 4 the official launch date of May 21, 2021. And we might likely have to see the trailer as early as.

Who is making it?

Making Another Matrix movie would not be possible without one of those minds who envisioned the trilogy. Lana Wachowski, who headed the first three films with her sister Lilly is currently returning to compose and direct Matrix 4.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Warner Bros… Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich stated in a statement. “Lana is a genuine visionary–a singular and original innovative filmmaker–, and we’re thrilled that she’s writing, producing and directing this new chapter in the Matrix’ universe.”

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell Wrote the script Wachowski, who wrote and directed the original trilogy with her sister.

That has been cast in The Matrix 4?

As stated above, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mirror) has been confirmed to join the cast as young Morpheus, along with Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mom ), Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Andrew Caldwell (iZombie), Toby Onwumere (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Stargate Universe), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8), along with Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), who is predicted to play a feminine Neo-like character.

Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly in talks to reprise her role in Niobe, but this has not been confirmed.

Unfortunately, however, Hugo Weaving, aka Agent Smith, will not be making a comeback. In a recent interview, the actor explained that he Was approached for the role but had to turn it down Conflict. Read more on this here.