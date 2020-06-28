Here’s Everything That We know About Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness So Far

- Advertisement -

The next installment in Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is on its way, following the universe-rippling events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Solo installment that last saw the struggle against his demons and very literal ones in other dimensions, but with allies by his side, he managed to defeat the threat – and become the greatest sorcerer that the planet has ever seen.

But old friends threaten to become new Enemies take over the reins from Scott Derrickson.

New release date

Since the coronavirus pandemic delayed significant movie releases and put many productions on hold, Variety reported in March that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was”still on track to begin filming in June.”

However, as Disney was forced to move several movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was bumped from its May 7, 2021, launch date. It will come out March 25, 2022, following the launch of Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and The Legend of the Ten Rings, the third Spider-Man solo movie, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Doctor Strange 2 plot

The movie will see the return of a team-up and the Multiverse with Scarlet Witch, whose own MCU TV series WandaVision will play a role in the film’s plot.

It will also apparently go compared to MCU films for tone and a few more scary vibes.

After the first film, a Battle was set up since they disagreed on their strategy to sorcery and the actions of The Ancient One.

The post-credits Scene saw Karl Mordo remove the magic, enabling Jonathan Pangborn to walk as he declared that there would be”No Longer Sorcerers.”

What will Doctor Strange 2 be about?

There might not be an official plot synopsis for Doctor Strange 2, but some in-the-know have dropped plenty of potential story hints. In an April 2016 interview with Dual Toasted, Doctor Strange co-writer C. Robert Cargill said that Marvel felt a number of the initial thoughts he and then-director Scott Derrickson had for the first movie highlighted too much of the”weird stuff” related to the character. To introduce the hero, they concluded, the origin story would have to ease audiences into his world.

However, Marvel did tell the pair to hold on to their outlandish ideas for future films in the franchise. While talking to Den of Geek in 2016, Derrickson referenced Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, saying, “What made The Dark Knight so great was that the origin story of Batman was well-told, and then it was time to bring in a villain where you got to go deep. And not the Joker. It was a more visceral experience; I would love to be able to do this for Doctor Strange” (via SlashFilm). Though he is no longer at the Multiverse of Madness director’s chair, Derrickson’s role as executive producer ensures his influence will not be absent in the sequel.