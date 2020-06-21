Here’s all you need to know about A Piece Of Your Mind season 2

- Advertisement -

A Piece Of Your Mind is the South Korean drama series that brings the narrative of a computer programmer love with one another. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly waiting to know whether there’s one more season in line or not, although it published its first season in March this year and got a response from the audiences. Are we getting season 2 of A Piece?

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Release Date

If The series get renewed, we may expect it to premiere in March 2021. However, there is no word for the existence of a sequel of’A Piece of Your Mind’. The destiny of this sequel is dependent only upon its demand if there’s no need for the series, the show received low ratings and may not be revived since. This series’ first season is supposed to air 12 episodes with a runtime of 70 minutes approximately and premiered on March 23, 2020. The show initially constituted of 16 episodes but is shortened to 12, because of low ratings.

The show airs on tv N Channel at 9:00 pm in South Korea. The very best way to watch the show is by owning the subscription rights of this station, and turning to it whenever required. You’re able to watch the episodes of this series on Viki along with English subtitles, which also lets viewers see the episodes with no problem.

A Piece of Your Mind Season 2 Cast

Jung Hae In, playing the role of Moon Ha Won, as Chae Soo Bin at the function of Han Seo Woo and an artificial intelligence programmer, would be the protagonist of the series.

Nam Da Reum is cast as Ha Won, while Kim Sung Kyu as Kang can also be part of the cast of this show. The series comprises of several encouraging casts including Lee Sang Hee as Jeon Eun Joo, Park Joo Hyun as Kim Ji Soo, Kang Bong Sung as Kim Chang Seob, Kim Noo Ri as Choi Soo Ji, Kim Jung Woo as Kim Hoon, Woo Ji Hyun as Bae Jin Hwan, Hong Woo Jin as Min Joon, Lee Seung Joon as Choi Jin Moo and Lee Jung Eun as Kim Min Jung.

Even Though the official Cast of’A Piece of Your Mind’ season 2 isn’t finalized yet, we hope that the cast will lead the show. However, the creators of this series will give the word.

What Is The Story Leaks

The narrative of this thriller show is all about Moon Ha Won, The author Han Seo Woo, who’s a woman with a splendid and constructive character, and a real, quiet, and type-hearted individual with a couple of problems with her family and her general activity.

Taking care of arithmetic Problems, wholes improves her vibe at Whatever stage she’s vexed. You have to see the show to understand how they meet and build a closure friendship for one another up.

What’s new?

The first period of A Bit Of Your Mind has not done well in terms of its evaluation and fate. Therefore Of season 2 is in trouble for now.